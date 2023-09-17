World
Associated Press

Peng Shuai: China professional women's tennis boycott ends

6:00am
China's Peng Shuai in 2020.

China's Peng Shuai in 2020. (Source: Associated Press)

A four-year absence of elite women's tennis in China is set to end with the Women's Tennis Association holding seven tournaments in the next six weeks as part of the tour's Asian swing.

After tournaments in China were cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in 2020, the WTA suspended events in the country in December 2021 over concerns about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai's wellbeing after the Chinese player made sexual assault accusations against a high-ranking Chinese government official.

Peng dropped out of sight after the accusation against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli briefly appeared on her verified Weibo social media before being swiftly removed.

Screenshots of the post were shared across the internet, drawing widespread concern about Peng's safety from politicians, fellow tennis stars and the WTA.

The WTA said at the time it would not return until someone from the tour could meet with Peng and her allegations were properly investigated.

Despite neither of those two conditions being met, the WTA announced in April that it intended to return to China this season after assurances were received from those close to Peng that she was safe and well, and that "more progress could be made" by returning to China than by staying away.

In doubles, Peng won major championships at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

Her best Grand Slam showing in singles was a run to the semifinals at the US Open in 2014. She won 23 WTA titles in doubles and two in singles and represented China at three Summer Olympics.

WTA Chairman and chief executive Steve Simon said in April that the organisation's decision to return to China included discussion and feedback with players and tournament officials.

"We've got players from over 80 countries, so there's no shortage of different views of the world and positions on issues and topics we have," he said. "Through reach-out to us, as well as our reaching out to athletes to find out their positions, the great majority of the athletes were supportive and wanted to see a return back to the region and felt it was time to go back.

"There's certainly some that didn't agree but the great majority did."

One of those who don't agree is tour veteran Alize Cornet, who was one of the first players to back Peng under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, and has said on her social media accounts she will not be heading to China this year.

"Staying true to my convictions and careful about my health, I decided I will not be playing in China this year," Cornet said.

In the past, about 10 women's tournaments were held each year in China, generating millions of dollars in revenue for the WTA and offering some of the highest prize money purses on the tour for the players.

4 mins ago

Teen killed in Canterbury crash after 'street racing' reports - police

Teen killed in Canterbury crash after 'street racing' reports - police

38 mins ago

Wales forced to work hard for victory over Portugal

Wales forced to work hard for victory over Portugal

47 mins ago

Samoa mauls penalty-plagued Chile in Rugby World Cup opening win

Samoa mauls penalty-plagued Chile in Rugby World Cup opening win

54 mins ago

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

6:01am

Fair Go: Expert tips on how to shop for clothes that last

Fair Go: Expert tips on how to shop for clothes that last

6:00am

