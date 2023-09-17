World
Murder, incest charges for Polish woman and father in grisly case

12:45pm
A Polish police officer.

A Polish police officer. (Source: istock.com)

Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported today.

Warning: This story contains potentially distressing details.

The body of a newborn, identified as the child of the 20-year-old woman, was found yesterday in the village of Czerniki south of Gdansk.

A further search of the premises revealed another body followed by a third yesterday, according to Polish media reports.

Prosecutor Mariusz Duszynski from the District Prosecutor's Office in Gdansk, told the all-news broadcaster TVN24 that the woman was charged with two counts of murder and one of incest.

The woman's 54-year-old father was also brought to the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutor Duszynski announced the man had been charged with three counts of murder in the case of the newborns and two of incest.

