World
Associated Press

Man allegedly climbs over wall to enter Buckingham Palace stables

10:21am
Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace. (Source: istock.com)

London police arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.

The man was detained yesterday for trespassing on a protected site, London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

He was taken to a London police station.

Officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area.

He didn't enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time, police said.

Buckingham Palace, which is some 300 years old, is undergoing renovations, and King Charles III does not live there.

The monarch was in Scotland at the time.

WorldUK and EuropeCrime and JusticeRoyalty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sydney teen in coma after allegedly being dragged 2km by car

Sydney teen in coma after allegedly being dragged 2km by car

Police said the incident began when a 19-year-old man sitting in a car and a 15-year-old boy began arguing on a street.

9:52pm

Ashton Kutcher resigns from non-profit over Danny Masterson support

Ashton Kutcher resigns from non-profit over Danny Masterson support

Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis wrote letters of support for Masterson. Both have since apologised.

4:30pm

'Random, chilling' - US man jailed for fatal freight train attack

'Random, chilling' - US man jailed for fatal freight train attack

3:23pm

Mexico extradites drug lord El Chapo's son to US

Mexico extradites drug lord El Chapo's son to US

2:26pm

Princess Diana "black sheep" sweater sells for almost $1.9 million

Princess Diana "black sheep" sweater sells for almost $1.9 million

1:49pm

Ukrainian soldier blinded by shell can't see bride at his own wedding

Ukrainian soldier blinded by shell can't see bride at his own wedding

1:18pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

31 mins ago

One dead after vehicle hits median barrier in Hastings

One dead after vehicle hits median barrier in Hastings

41 mins ago

To target benefit frauds or tax evaders? ACT leader questioned

24:03

To target benefit frauds or tax evaders? ACT leader questioned

10:42am

All Blacks' 'unbelievable' gesture for injured Namibia centre

All Blacks' 'unbelievable' gesture for injured Namibia centre

10:21am

Man allegedly climbs over wall to enter Buckingham Palace stables

Man allegedly climbs over wall to enter Buckingham Palace stables

10:04am

Sexton hits the heights as Ireland dismantle Tonga

Sexton hits the heights as Ireland dismantle Tonga

9:54am

Outdated zoning issue leaves some Queenstown renters shortchanged

1:58

Outdated zoning issue leaves some Queenstown renters shortchanged

More from Entertainment

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

Ellen DeGeneres announces TV return

The 65-year-old star's eponymous Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in May 2022 after 19 seasons.

8:54am

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

UK comedian Russell Brand accused of rape, sexual assault

Three British news organisations have reported on the allegations.

7:29am

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

12:20pm

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Sat, Sep 16

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Fri, Sep 15