Huge hedge fire in rural Canterbury threatens structures

5:09pm
Fire truck.

Fire truck. (Source: istock.com)

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) are working against windy conditions, trying to extinguish a hedge fire in Canterbury, which is threatening structures.

The fire is at a rural property at Charging Cross in the Selwyn District.

A FENZ spokesperson told 1News they were made aware of the fire at around 3.50pm.

By 4.30pm 11 fire trucks and tankers were at the scene, supported by two helicopters and a command unit.

Five minutes later, the fire had extended 200 metres along the hedge.

The crews have come from Darfield, Burnham, Hororata, Kirwee, Rolleston, Coalgate, Rakaia and West Melton, the spokesperson has said.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

North Canterbury is currently under a heavy wind warning with severe gales of 130km/h in exposed places.

More to come.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyNatural Disasters

