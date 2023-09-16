Wild weather set to hit South Island, lower North overnight

Downpours and icy conditions have begun to hit much of the South Island, while strong gusts can be expected across the lower North Island throughout tomorrow.

MetService has issued numerous warnings and watches across Aotearoa that continue into early next week

"Fast moving embedded fronts bring bursts of heavy rain to western parts of the South Island, with significant spillover into the Canterbury and Otago headwaters," the agency wrote.

"Gale or severe gale west to northwesterlies are expected to affect many areas in central and southern New Zealand."

Westland south of Otira can anticipate the heaviest rain until 6pm tomorrow, with a warning of 150 to 200mm of rainfall amongst the ranges and 50 to 70mm nearer the coast, and peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other regions that can expect at least 80mm of rain until late tomorrow include Westland about and north of Otira, Buller, headwaters of the Canterbury lakes, rivers south of Arthur's Pass, headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and Fiordland, including north and south of Doubtful Sound.

The strongest gales, at 130km/h, can be expected in the Wairarapa about, north and south of Carterton, the Tararua District, Wellington, the Marlborough Sounds, and Canterbury High Country from this evening through to early Monday.

Marlborough excluding the Sounds can anticipate 120km/h gusts from early tomorrow into the evening.

Road snowfall warnings are also in place towards the bottom of the country, as sleet and up to 2cm of snow could form on Milford Rd on SH94 and Crown Range Rd from 8pm tomorrow until 8am Monday.

Heavy swells can also be anticipated on the Kapiti-Porirua Coast and from Otaki to Cape Terawhiti, with high tides expected on Makara Beach and the Otaki River Entrance between 10pm and 11pm tomorrow.

Full details of the MetService's weather warnings and watches can be found on its severe weather warnings page.

ADVERTISEMENT

MetService advises people to stay up to date with the weather warnings page, the next update due at 9pm tonight.