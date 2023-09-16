World
Associated Press

'Random, chilling' - US man jailed for fatal freight train attack

3:23pm
US police car, stock image.

US police car, stock image. (Source: istock.com)

A man who killed a commuter by shoving him into the side of a moving train in an unprovoked attack at a San Diego station was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, prosecutors announced today.

Ryan Rukstelis, 27, was sentenced yesterday for the attack on New Year's Day last year.

Prosecutors said Rukstelis attacked 68-year-old Martin Andara at the Old Town Transit Station. Andara was heading to work at a supermarket. Both men had been on the same trolley for about a half-hour beforehand but didn't interact before they got off at the station.

"Rukstelis is seen on surveillance video walking ahead of Andara, then slowing and stopping to wait until he is even with the victim.

"Rukstelis suddenly attacked Andara for no reason, punching him and pushing him directly into a freight train that was moving past them," the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Andara struck his head and died almost instantly, the office said.

Rukstelis was arrested three days later after police obtained his fingerprints.

Surveillance video showed him trying to remove a broken front panel from a vending machine at another trolley station hours before the attack, and police lifted fingerprints from inside that panel, according to the district attorney's statement.

Rukstelis pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder.

"This random, chilling attack took the life of a man who was loved by his family, friends and colleagues," District Attorney Summer Stephan said in the statement.

"It is a tragic case that was solved by excellent police work and brought to justice by the Elder Abuse Unit in our office."

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mexico extradites drug lord El Chapo's son to US

Mexico extradites drug lord El Chapo's son to US

Mexican security forces captured Guzmán López, alias "the Mouse", in January in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa state, the cartel's namesake.

2:26pm

US plane drops 6 kilometres in minutes after cabin pressure scare

US plane drops 6 kilometres in minutes after cabin pressure scare

Pilots are trained to respond to a loss of cabin pressure by descending enough to allow people on board to breathe without oxygen masks.

10:12am

British nurse guilty of murdering 7 babies to appeal convictions

British nurse guilty of murdering 7 babies to appeal convictions

7:44am

Father charged with murder over 10yo UK girl's death

Father charged with murder over 10yo UK girl's death

9:27pm

World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

World's tallest dog Zeus dies aged three

6:06pm

Teacher's Pet case: Dawson sentenced over student relationship

Teacher's Pet case: Dawson sentenced over student relationship

Fri, Sep 15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Ashton Kutcher resigns from non-profit over Danny Masterson support

Ashton Kutcher resigns from non-profit over Danny Masterson support

40 mins ago

Labour pledge to raise wages, Greens promise more leave

Labour pledge to raise wages, Greens promise more leave

3:23pm

'Random, chilling' - US man jailed for fatal freight train attack

'Random, chilling' - US man jailed for fatal freight train attack

2:54pm

New Zealand First release party list ahead of election

New Zealand First release party list ahead of election

2:26pm

Mexico extradites drug lord El Chapo's son to US

Mexico extradites drug lord El Chapo's son to US

1:49pm

Princess Diana "black sheep" sweater sells for almost $1.9 million

Princess Diana "black sheep" sweater sells for almost $1.9 million

More from Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

The pair said the shock announcement is the sole statement either of them will make.

12:20pm

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Tyson, infamous for his ear-bite fight in 1997 against Evander Holyfield, runs Tyson 2.0, producer of Mike Bites edibles – shaped exactly like Holyfield's ear.

9:20am

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

9:50pm

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Fri, Sep 15

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

Fri, Sep 15