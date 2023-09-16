League
AAP

Johnson leads Warriors to NRL's final four in return from injury

38 mins ago
Shaun Johnson celebrates a try against the Knights with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Shaun Johnson celebrates a try against the Knights with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors are 80 minutes away from a fairytale NRL grand final berth after superstar halfback Shaun Johnson inspired a 40-10 semi-final thrashing of Newcastle on his return from a calf injury.

Johnson had his fingerprints all over the fast start that catapulted the Warriors to their most memorable win of a resurgent season.

The Warriors dominated all facets of the game in their first home final since 2008 and were only briefly challenged by the Knights either side of half-time at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday.

A preliminary final against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium is all that stands between the Warriors and the third grand final appearance of their 29-year history as they chase a maiden premiership title.

It comes after they finished second-last on the ladder in 2022 but morphed into a premiership contender under rookie head coach Andrew Webster on their full-time return to New Zealand this year.

The latest chapter in the Warriors' fairytale brought the Knights' own underdog story to a shattering conclusion.

Over is the 10-game winning streak that catapulted Newcastle from the bottom four to the semi-finals, and the team that entered the play-offs as the NRL's hot-shots returns to Australia empty-handed.

Johnson came into the week under an injury cloud after tearing his calf late last month and missing the qualifying loss to Penrith, where the Warriors struggled without him.

But the Dally M Medal favourite took only minutes to assert his influence on the contest and dash any lingering concerns as to his fitness.

Addin Fonua-Blake celebrates his try against the Knights.

Addin Fonua-Blake celebrates his try against the Knights. (Source: Photosport)

An error from Greg Marzhew coming out of trouble in the opening minute put the Warriors in position for as impressive a start to an NRL game as any team has made this year.

The Knights were still reconfiguring when fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, one of the Warriors' best with 308 run metres, scythed through their left edge on the back of some quick hands.

Johnson threw the pass that put Addin Fonua-Blake over for a try and he straightened the attack ahead of Marcelo Montoya's try. The Warriors were up 16-0 before the Knights had completed a set.

One of the NRL's most potent attacking sides, Newcastle briefly threatened to make a game of it when they scored either side of half-time on the back of some much-needed field position.

But the Warriors would not be chased down, their middle forward unit snapping back to form after an off night against the Panthers. Captain Tohu Harris led the way with 216 metres gained.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak bagged a second-half try to equal Francis Meli and David Fusitu'a's club record of 25 in a season and the Warriors stormed to a huge win.

LeagueWarriorsNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

Relive 1News' for live coverage of this evening's NRL Finals match between the Warriors and Knights at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

8:05pm

The Warriors combination a decade in the making

The Warriors combination a decade in the making

Warriors Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya first played together in 2013 at Patrician Brothers Blacktown in Sydney.

Fri, Sep 15

Warriors focused on avoiding 'kamikaze' footy against Knights

Warriors focused on avoiding 'kamikaze' footy against Knights

Fri, Sep 15

2:09

Warriors great Steve Price ready to tackle Celebrity Treasure Island

Warriors great Steve Price ready to tackle Celebrity Treasure Island

Fri, Sep 15

1:08

Webster: Warriors 'prepared' to play without Shaun Johnson

Webster: Warriors 'prepared' to play without Shaun Johnson

Thu, Sep 14

Warriors' Barnett says Webster knows how to mix league and life

Warriors' Barnett says Webster knows how to mix league and life

Thu, Sep 14

2:13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million, Powerball rolls over

28 mins ago

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

Police 'pleased' after Chch gang ride 'largely uneventful'

38 mins ago

Johnson leads Warriors to NRL's final four in return from injury

Johnson leads Warriors to NRL's final four in return from injury

50 mins ago

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

0:36

Watch: Rescue helicopter lowers paramedic down to moving boat

8:05pm

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

Warriors delight Mt Smart with utterly-dominant win over Knights

7:57pm

Wild weather set to hit South Island, lower North overnight

Wild weather set to hit South Island, lower North overnight

More from Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness split after nearly 30 years

The pair said the shock announcement is the sole statement either of them will make.

12:20pm

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Mike Tyson opens cannabis coffee shop in Amsterdam

Tyson, infamous for his ear-bite fight in 1997 against Evander Holyfield, runs Tyson 2.0, producer of Mike Bites edibles – shaped exactly like Holyfield's ear.

9:20am

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

Britney Spears 'dating convicted felon ex-housekeeper'

9:50pm

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Kanye West wanted a 'bomb shelter' to 'hide from Kardashians'

Fri, Sep 15

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

RNZ's Kim Hill to leave Saturday Morning show

Fri, Sep 15