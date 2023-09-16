World
Hawaii officials say DNA tests drop Maui fire death count to 97

9:30pm
One family was forced to flee on foot.

Authorities in Hawaii have adjusted the number of deaths from the deadly Maui wildfire down to at least 97 people.

Officials previously said they believed at least 115 people had died in the fire, but further testing showed they had multiple DNA samples from some of the victims. The number of those who are missing also fell from 41 to 31, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said.

John Byrd, laboratory director with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, said during a news conference today that the current number of dead should be considered a minimum, because it's possible that toll could rise.

Determining the death toll from the August 9 wildfire in Lahaina has been especially complicated because of the damage caused by the fire and the chaos as people tried to escape, officials said.

In some cases, animal remains were inadvertently collected along with human remains.

So far, 74 of the deceased have been positively identified, Pelletier said.

A man walks through wildfire wreckage August 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Lahaina fire is the deadliest in the US in more than a century. Caught in a hellscape, some residents died in their cars, while others jumped into the ocean or tried to run for safety. The blaze reduced much of the historic town to ash.

"When the fire broke out, people ran together, they huddled together," said Dr Jeremy Stuelpnagel, Maui County physician's coroner.

"They're holding each other in those moments. Some of them were even holding pets."

Because of this, some remains arrived commingled.

Byrd said the initial death tally was too high for several reasons, adding that the lower tally now was the "normal and natural" progression of the long-term forensics investigation.

Defense POW/MIA Account Agency Laboratory Director John Byrd, right, and Maui Police Chief John Pelletierd talk about a drop in the estimated number of deaths from a deadly August wildfire during a press conference in Wailuku, Hawaii.

"We look at body bags that come in and we do an initial inventory and we assess how many people are represented there," he said.

"When you do the first tally of all those that have come in, the number tends to be too high because as you begin to do more analysis and examination you realise that actually you've got two bags that were the same person or you have two bags that were the same two people but you didn't realise that.

"The numbers start a little too high on the morgue side and eventually settles until at some point it's going to be a final accurate number. I would say we're not quite there yet," Byrd said.

Only people who have had a missing person report filed for them with the Maui Police Department are on the verified missing list, Pelletier said. If a missing person report hasn't been filed for someone more than five weeks after the fire, then that person probably isn't actually missing, the chief said.

