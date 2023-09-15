League
AAP

Warriors focused on avoiding 'kamikaze' footy against Knights

1:33pm
Tohu Harris runs in to contact against the Panthers.

Tohu Harris runs in to contact against the Panthers. (Source: Photosport)

Andrew Webster has warned the Warriors must not become over-excited and descend into playing 'kamikaze' footy as they prepare for their biggest game in over a decade: a home semi-final against Newcastle.

The Warriors surpassed all pre-season expectations by sealing their first top-four finish since 2007 but struggled on the big stage in last week's qualifying final loss to the experienced Penrith.

Panthers quartet James Fisher-Harris, Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Moses Leota combined for as many finals games as the entire Warriors' side (60), with Penrith's team boasting twice that number (128) in total.

Under the bright lights and without injured general Shaun Johnson, the Warriors could not exert pressure in attack nor contain the rampant Panthers down the edges.

The 32-6 loss relegated the Warriors to a sudden-death semi-final.

On Saturday, with the hopes of a nation on their shoulders, the Warriors will host the Knights for their first home final since 2008.

But far from being overwhelmed by the occasion and the task of bouncing back, the Warriors are more grounded this week, according to their coach.

"There's more on the line but I don't see it that way. I've got to prepare them the same," Webster said.

"The difference is every single person knows it's a finals game, I don't have to get them up or try and get them flying out of the line. We probably did that too much last week.

"We were a bit kamikaze at times last week.

"We're a bit smarter about our energy, what we put it into this week."

The Panthers celebrate against the Warriors.

The Panthers celebrate against the Warriors. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have found success this season by playing high-percentage football, not unlike the kind perfected by Penrith, where Webster was an assistant last season.

On average, the New Zealanders throw the fewest offloads of any team in 2023 and take more one-man hit-ups.

They are defensively resolute, too, conceding the third-fewest points in the regular season.

The Warriors face an offensively potent Newcastle side vying to equal a club-record of 11 consecutive wins, but that will only encourage the home side to stick to their guns.

"The biggest thing for me is stick to what's worked, know our game," Webster said.

"I don't want the boys to be something they haven't been. I don't want them to say, 'Now I'm in the finals, I have to do this, I have to make up this, I have to do more flick-passes.'

"It's really important that we be ourselves."

Keeping focus won't mean ignoring the emotion of playing a semi-final before a home crowd denied the chance to watch their team live for almost three years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with showing emotion. I think when you're excited, there's nothing wrong with that," Webster said.

"Focus on what you know wins, how you do it. That brings the crowd into the occasion, rather than going out there all pumped up because of the crowd and you're overdoing it.

"We'll draw on the crowd at times when we need them. It's not going to be easy, it's going to be tough. It's a finals game."

LeagueWarriors

