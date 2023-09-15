League
AAP

The Warriors combination a decade in the making

3:45pm
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya (Source: Getty)

As they prepare to face the NRL's most formidable pair of wingers, Warriors Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marcelo Montoya will take confidence their own chemistry is a decade in the making.

The duo first played together in 2013 at Patrician Brothers Blacktown, where Montoya lined up on the wing and Watene-Zelezniak at fullback for a near-invincible firsts rugby league side.

During those high school days the two mates were taking the first steps on their NRL journeys, with Canterbury scouting Montoya and Penrith picking Watene-Zelezniak up.

Montoya is first to admit his teammate, currently enjoying a career-best season with the Warriors, was the better player back in the day.

"'Dall' was the benchmark," he told AAP.

"He was playing U20s by then and I was only playing SG Ball. He debuted early too, and killed it.

"He's still got that talent now.

"He's one of the hardest workers and just humble. He's never changed since those school days."

Alongside such classmates and future NRL players Josh Aloiai, Robert Jennings and Tyrell Fuimaono, the pair helped Patrician Brothers into the final of the 2013 Schoolboys Cup.

"The majority of our team have played NRL, besides one or two," Montoya recalled.

In the final, played almost exactly 10 years before tomorrow's home semi against Newcastle, Patrician Brothers were defeated by the team from famous Gold Coast NRL nursery Keebra Park High School.

Te Maire Martin's starring role

Current Warriors five-eighth Te Maire Martin had a starring role in Keebra Park's 28-4 triumph.

Watene-Zelezniak and Montoya reunited at the Bulldogs six years later before both joined the Warriors in 2021.

Watene-Zelezniak has been in the side for 52 of Montoya's 115 NRL games to date.

Now, with their years of experience next to each other in the back three, they're primed for their biggest game for the Warriors yet.

Before a sold-out Auckland crowd, the duo are tasked with neutralising the most prolific pair of wingers in the NRL - Newcastle's Greg Marzhew and Dom Young.

Young and Marzhew have combined for 46 tries this season, more than any pair of wingers in any previous season of the Knights' 36-year history.

But next to his old schoolmate, Montoya is feeling confident he can stick it to the superstars.

"(Watene-Zelezniak's) footy this year has been unreal. It's awesome to see," he said.

"For me, it's awesome to play with him but also learn off him as well.

"We give (Marzhew and Young) the respect but also understand what we bring is good as well. I'm looking forward to it."

