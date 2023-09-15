National targets Ministry for Pacific Peoples' $50k breakfast spending

National is accusing the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) of more extravagant spending, this time for post-Budget breakfast events featuring Labour MPs in May.

National said government responses to written parliamentary questions showed the Ministry spent nearly $53,000 on the breakfast events.

It follows Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes criticising the ministry last month for spending more than $40,000 on a farewell for its departing chief executive last October.

National's public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said Labour should also explain why the events were advertised as featuring the party's Pacific MPs.

The responses showed the four events - in Auckland, Christchurch, Hawke's Bay and Wellington - included nearly $25,000 on catering, nearly $5000 on venue hires, and more than $22,000 on audio and visual equipment.

"This shows Labour's claims of fiscal prudence cannot be taken seriously, now or ever," Brown said.

The events had been advertised online as "an opportunity for our stakeholders and communities to talanoa with Ministry staff and Government officials following this year's Budget 2023 announcement".

"The Hon. Barbara Edmonds, Minister for Pacific Peoples, will host the breakfast, together with the Hon. Carmel Sepuloni, Deputy Prime Minister, together with members of the Pacific Caucus and other officials. Our Chief Executive, Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone will also make an address."

Brown said Labour leader Chris Hipkins must explain how the spending was able to go ahead, given an investigation into the farewell had already been launched.

"He should also explain how Kiwis can believe his spin on fiscal prudence when this was able to happen right under his nose."

RNZ has approached Labour's Pacific peoples spokesperson Barbara Edmonds for comment.

