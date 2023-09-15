World
Associated Press

NASA releases official report into UFOs

13 mins ago
Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Source: Associated Press)

NASA said that the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites, as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived.

The space agency released the findings after a yearlong study into UFOs.

In its 33-page report, an independent team commissioned by NASA cautioned that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data. But officials said NASA’s involvement should help reduce the stigma around what it calls UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena.

“We want to shift the conversation about UAPs from sensationalism to science," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. He promised an open and transparent approach.

Officials stressed the panel found no evidence that UAPs had extraterrestrial origin. But Nelson acknowledged with billions of stars in billions of galaxies out there, another Earth could exist.

“If you ask me, do I believe there’s life in a universe that is so vast that it’s hard for me to comprehend how big it is, my personal answer is yes,” Nelson said at a news conference. His own scientists put the likelihood of life on another Earth-like planet at “at least a trillion”.

When pressed by reporters on whether the US or other governments are hiding aliens or otherworldly spaceships, Nelson said: “Show me the evidence.”

NASA has said it doesn't actively search for unexplained sightings. But it operates a fleet of Earth-circling spacecraft that can help determine, for example, whether weather is behind a strange event.

The 16-member panel noted that artificial intelligence and machine learning are essential for identifying rare occurrences, including UFOs.

NASA recently appointed a director for UFO research but is not divulging the identity to protect them from the kind of threats and harassment faced by the panel members during the study.

“That's, in part, why we are not splashing the name of our new director out there because science needs to be free. Science needs to undergo a real and rigorous and rational process, and you need the freedom of thought to be able to do that,” said Dan Evans, NASA's liaison with the panel.

No top-secret files were accessed by the scientists, aviation and artificial intelligence experts, and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. Instead, the group relied on unclassified data in an attempt to better understand unexplained sightings in the sky.

Officials said there are so few high-quality observations that no scientific conclusions can be drawn. Most events can be attributed to planes, drones, balloons or weather conditions, said panel chairman David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation, a scientific research group.

The government refers to unexplained sightings as UAPs versus UFOs. NASA defines them as observations in the sky or elsewhere that cannot be readily identified or scientifically explained.

The study was launched a year ago and cost under US$100,000 (NZ$169,199).

WorldSpaceNorth AmericaScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

Norwegian princess set to marry Hollywood 'shaman'

Norwegian princess set to marry Hollywood 'shaman'

Durek Verrett claims that he communicates with a broad range of spirits and wields ancient medicine.

3:54pm

Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan 6 riot jailed

Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan 6 riot jailed

Joseph Padilla spent hours the day of the riot verbally and physically attacking police, who were trying to beat back the angry mob of Donald Trump supporters.

3:35pm

'Just Ken' among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

'Just Ken' among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

1:13pm

El Chapo's wife released from prison after 3-year sentence

El Chapo's wife released from prison after 3-year sentence

12:15pm

Earth outside its 'safe operating space for humanity', study says

Earth outside its 'safe operating space for humanity', study says

12:04pm

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer arrested after 2-week manhunt

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer arrested after 2-week manhunt

Thu, Sep 14

0:23

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

NASA releases official report into UFOs

NASA releases official report into UFOs

31 mins ago

All Blacks challenged to 'prove themselves' against Namibia

All Blacks challenged to 'prove themselves' against Namibia

39 mins ago

Kids singing national anthems at RWC scrapped after fan disapproval

Kids singing national anthems at RWC scrapped after fan disapproval

58 mins ago

Firefighters race to Pukekohe as blaze erupts from two-storey building

1:07

Firefighters race to Pukekohe as blaze erupts from two-storey building

7:08am

Vote Compass reveals top issues on the minds of Kiwis

7:52

Vote Compass reveals top issues on the minds of Kiwis

7:02am

Otago community board chair refuses to resign after racist insult

Otago community board chair refuses to resign after racist insult

More from Entertainment

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

"Let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being," the Yummy singer wrote.

5:00am

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

Thu, Sep 14

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

Wed, Sep 13

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Wed, Sep 13

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Wed, Sep 13