Rugby
Associated Press

Kids singing national anthems at RWC scrapped after fan disapproval

40 mins ago
A choir performs before the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

A choir performs before the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between France and New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. (Source: Associated Press)

The project was commendable: Get choirs selected from a group of 7,000 French schoolkids from diverse backgrounds to sing each country’s national anthem before games at the Rugby World Cup.

Less than a week into the tournament, however, the plan has been scrapped.

Following a backlash by fans and commentators and the awkward sight of players being completely out of sync with the choirs, organisers bowed to pressure by saying the children’s voices from the “Melee des Choeurs” will be boosted by “instrumental elements” when anthems ring out around stadiums in the second week of the World Cup.

France, which plays Uruguay this morning, is among the nations to have already agreed to the modified version of its anthem. Organisers hope “final confirmation from all teams (can) be achieved in the next 48 hours”.

A passionate rendition of a national anthem can be seen as a final rallying cry by rugby teams before matches, with players seen shaking and even crying while singing them over the years. At least one player from Chile's team was in tears after singing the country's anthem before its World Cup debut against Japan on Sunday.

The use of the children’s choirs has had the opposite effect for some, with former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll saying the anthems have been “terrible” and that France’s “La Marseillaise” and Italy’s rousing “The Song of the Italians” were “butchered”.

“The perceptions that we had and the feedback that we got after the eight games was that these national anthems were more surprising or disturbing to our fans who were used to hearing a different version of these national anthems,” Jacques Rivoal, president of the World Cup organising committee, said through a translator at a tournament news conference.

“We are here to prioritise the fan experience, and we were quite concerned by this negative feedback, considering the fact that the artistic quality of the national anthem was not being questioned."

Rivoal said teams felt it was a “very important point that we deliver the national anthem properly”.

Hence, the backtracking by organisers and the use of what they are now calling “remixed anthems”.

“We would also like to thank the teams for their full support and look forward to fans getting behind their teams as the anthems are played,” the organising committee said.

RugbyRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Former All Blacks Sopoaga, Luatua named for Samoa's RWC opener

Former All Blacks Sopoaga, Luatua named for Samoa's RWC opener

Samoa has brought the firepower for their first game at this year's Rugby World Cup with the duo and former Wallabies first-five Christian Leali'ifano all named to play Chile.

6:40am

Scotty Stevenson: Where to find flavour in Rugby World Cup's vanilla week

Scotty Stevenson: Where to find flavour in Rugby World Cup's vanilla week

New Zealand fans will tune in tomorrow morning for the Namibia clash, but perhaps more out of morbid curiosity than anything else, Scotty Stevenson writes.

6:17am

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx injured, out of Rugby World Cup

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx injured, out of Rugby World Cup

9:28pm

RWC officials don't believe head injury refereeing inconsistent

RWC officials don't believe head injury refereeing inconsistent

10:45am

'We've got to show that' - What All Blacks need to fix for Namibia

'We've got to show that' - What All Blacks need to fix for Namibia

10:00am

2:50

RWC: Springboks select four halfbacks to face Romania

RWC: Springboks select four halfbacks to face Romania

9:22am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

NASA releases official report into UFOs

NASA releases official report into UFOs

32 mins ago

All Blacks challenged to 'prove themselves' against Namibia

All Blacks challenged to 'prove themselves' against Namibia

40 mins ago

Kids singing national anthems at RWC scrapped after fan disapproval

Kids singing national anthems at RWC scrapped after fan disapproval

59 mins ago

Firefighters race to Pukekohe as blaze erupts from two-storey building

1:07

Firefighters race to Pukekohe as blaze erupts from two-storey building

7:08am

Vote Compass reveals top issues on the minds of Kiwis

7:52

Vote Compass reveals top issues on the minds of Kiwis

7:02am

Otago community board chair refuses to resign after racist insult

Otago community board chair refuses to resign after racist insult

More from Entertainment

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

"Let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being," the Yummy singer wrote.

5:00am

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

Thu, Sep 14

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

Wed, Sep 13

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Wed, Sep 13

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Wed, Sep 13