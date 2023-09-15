Entertainment
Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber has shared a heartfelt tribute to wife Hailey on their fifth wedding anniversary.

Justin Bieber wants to "keep dreaming big" with wife Hailey Bieber.

The Yummy singer celebrated five years of marriage to the 26-year-old model this week with a heartfelt Instagram post, in which he told his "beloved" she has "captivated [his] heart" and expressed his excitement for the future.

He wrote: "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart.

"I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.

"So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.

"HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

His post was accompanied by a series of photos of the couple together over the years, including a close up of them kissing, the pair beaming as Hailey sat down in front of a cake with two candles and flowers, and another of them pouting for the camera.

Hailey shared her own tribute to the 29-year-old singer, including some of the same photos but also a few different ones, including Justin kissing her on the cheek.

She wrote in the caption: "5 [star and white heart emojis] I love you."

Kylie Jenner was among those to comment on the post, sharing a white heart emoji and writing: "You twooo!!!"

The couple - who first met when Hailey was just 12 years old - got together romantically in 2015 before getting engaged in July 2018 and marrying just two months later.

Earlier this year, the Love Yourself hitmaker interviewed Hailey for Australia's Vogue magazine and she gushed about their marriage.

She said: "My favourite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have.

"Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

