Freak injury ends Rugby World Cup for Scotland player Cherry

43 mins ago
South Africa's Malcom Marx, 2nd left, drops the ball as he is tackled by Scotland's David Cherry during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match.

South Africa's Malcom Marx, 2nd left, drops the ball as he is tackled by Scotland's David Cherry during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match. (Source: Associated Press)

A freak incident in the team hotel has ruled Scotland hooker Dave Cherry out of his first Rugby World Cup.

Cherry suffered a concussion on Tuesday — a team day off — when he slipped on the stairs and injured his head, Scotland said today.

The 32-year-old Cherry played the last 25 minutes of the Scots' opening pool match, the 18-3 loss to South Africa on Monday, as a replacement.

In a statement, Scottish Rugby said a decision was taken to “end his tournament involvement on medical grounds” because Cherry would miss the next 12 days to follow return-to-play protocols.

Cherry would have missed only Scotland's second pool match, against Tonga on September 24, and would likely have returned in time for Romania on October 1 and Ireland on October 8.

“I’m hugely disappointed to be leaving the squad with concussion," Cherry said. "I’ve loved my time in camp over the summer and gaining my first World Cup cap on Sunday against South Africa.

“I want to wish the team all the best for the remainder of the competition.”

Stuart McInally, who captained Scotland at the 2019 World Cup, has replaced Cherry in the 33-man squad.

McInally was already on standby having flown to France last week after a concussion sustained by another hooker, Ewan Ashman.

Ashman is continuing his return-to-play protocols and is on track to be available for selection next week.

McInally announced recently he will retire after the World Cup to pursue a new career as an airline pilot.

