World
Associated Press

Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libyan city of Derna

25 mins ago
Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed thousands of people.

Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed thousands of people. (Source: Associated Press)

The death toll in Libya's coastal city of Derna has soared to 11,300 as search efforts continue following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains, the Libyan Red Crescent said today.

Marie el-Drese, the aid group's secretary-general, told The Associated Press by phone that a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the Mediterranean city. The storm also killed about 170 people elsewhere in the country.

The flooding swept away entire families in Derna on Monday and exposed vulnerabilities in the oil-rich country that has been mired in conflict since a 2011 uprising that toppled long-ruling dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Here's a look at where things stand:

What happened in Libya?

Daniel, an unusually strong Mediterranean storm, caused deadly flooding in communities across eastern Libya, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast on Monday, residents said they heard loud explosions when two dams outside the city collapsed. Floodwaters gushed down Wadi Derna, a valley that cuts through the city, crashing through buildings and washing people out to sea.

A UN official said Friday that most casualties could have been avoided.

The World Meteorological Organization said earlier this week that the National Meteorological Center issued warnings 72 hours before the flooding, notifying all governmental authorities by email and through media.

Officials in eastern Libya warned the public about the coming storm, and on Sunday, they ordered residents to evacuate coastal areas, fearing a surge from the sea. But there was no warning about the dams collapsing.

This combination of satellite images from Maxar Technologies shows a coastal roadway in Derna, Libya, on July 2, 2023, top, and the same flood damaged area on September 14, 2023.

This combination of satellite images from Maxar Technologies shows a coastal roadway in Derna, Libya, on July 2, 2023, top, and the same flood damaged area on September 14, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

How does conflict in Libya affect the disaster?

The startling devastation reflected the storm’s intensity, but also Libya’s vulnerability. Oil-rich Libya has been divided between rival governments for most of the past decade — one in the east, the other in the capital, Tripoli — and one result has been the widespread neglect of infrastructure.

The two dams that collapsed outside Derna were built in the 1970s. A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the dams had not been maintained despite the allocation of more than 2 million euros (NZ$3.6 million) for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.

Libya's Tripoli-based prime minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, acknowledged the maintenance issues during a Cabinet meeting Friday and called on the Public Prosecutor to open an urgent investigation into the dams' collapse.

The disaster brought a rare moment of unity, as government agencies across the country rushed to help the affected areas.

What’s happening today?

Derna has begun burying its dead, mostly in mass graves, said eastern Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel earlier today.

More than 3,000 bodies were buried by today, the minister said, while another 2,000 were still being processed. He said most of the dead were buried in mass graves outside Derna, while others were transferred to nearby towns and cities.

Abduljaleel said rescue teams were still searching wrecked buildings in the city centre, and divers were combing the sea off Derna.

Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya.

Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya. (Source: Associated Press)

Untold numbers could be buried under drifts of mud and debris, including overturned cars and chunks of concrete, that rise up to four metres high. Rescuers have struggled to bring in heavy equipment as the floods washed out or blocked roads leading to the area.

Libya's eastern based parliament, The House of Representatives, on Friday approved an emergency budget of 10 billion Libyan dinars — roughly NZ$3.5 billion — to address the flooding and help those affected.

How many people have been killed?

As of today, the Libyan Red Crescent said that 11,300 people have been killed, and a further 10,100 are reported missing.

However, local officials suggested that the death toll could be much higher than announced.

In comments to the Saudi-owned Al Arabia television station on Friday, Derna Mayor Abdel-Moneim al-Ghaithi said the tally could climb to 20,000 given the number of neighbourhoods that were washed out.

In this photo provided by Turkey's IHH humanitarian aid group, rescuers retrieve the body of a flooding victim in Derna, Libya.

In this photo provided by Turkey's IHH humanitarian aid group, rescuers retrieve the body of a flooding victim in Derna, Libya. (Source: Associated Press)

Is help reaching survivors?

The floods have displaced at least 30,000 people in Derna, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, and several thousand others were forced to leave their homes in other eastern towns, it said.

The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to Derna, hampering the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian assistance. Local authorities were able to clear some routes, and humanitarian convoys have been able to enter the city over the past couple of days.

The UN humanitarian office issued an emergency appeal for NZ$120.8 million to respond to urgent needs of 250,000 Libyans most affected. The office, known as OCHA, estimated that approximately 884,000 people in five provinces live in areas directly affected by the rain and flooding.

International aid started to arrive earlier this week in Benghazi, 250km west of Derna. Several countries have sent aid and rescue teams, including neighbouring Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia.

President Joe Biden said the United States would send money to relief organisations and coordinate with Libyan authorities and the United Nations to provide additional support.

WorldAfricaNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Searchers race to recover bodies as Libya flooding death toll hits 5100

Searchers race to recover bodies as Libya flooding death toll hits 5100

Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly flooding in many towns of eastern Libya, but the worst hit was Derna.

Thu, Sep 14

10,000 people missing as eastern Libya devastated by floods

10,000 people missing as eastern Libya devastated by floods

Emergency workers uncovered more than 1500 bodies in the wreckage of Libya’s eastern city of Derna, and it was feared the toll could spiral.

Wed, Sep 13

0:23

Rescue teams frustrated Morocco didn't ask for more help after quake

Rescue teams frustrated Morocco didn't ask for more help after quake

Wed, Sep 13

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

Tue, Sep 12

'Horrific': Kiwi in Morocco tells her earthquake survival story

'Horrific': Kiwi in Morocco tells her earthquake survival story

Tue, Sep 12

5:18

Drone attack kills 43 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle

Drone attack kills 43 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle

Mon, Sep 11

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Spain’s women's team still in revolt day before squad naming

Spain’s women's team still in revolt day before squad naming

25 mins ago

Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libyan city of Derna

Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libyan city of Derna

43 mins ago

Freak injury ends Rugby World Cup for Scotland player Cherry

Freak injury ends Rugby World Cup for Scotland player Cherry

59 mins ago

Flashback Friday: Memorable moments from past Leaders' Debates

1:23

Flashback Friday: Memorable moments from past Leaders' Debates

9:31am

Video shows US police chasing lemur around parking lot

1:47

Video shows US police chasing lemur around parking lot

9:24am

Election live: Pressure over National tax plan remains

4:37

Election live: Pressure over National tax plan remains

More from Entertainment

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

"Let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being," the Yummy singer wrote.

5:00am

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

Thu, Sep 14

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

Wed, Sep 13

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Wed, Sep 13

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Wed, Sep 13