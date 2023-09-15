Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libyan city of Derna

The death toll in Libya's coastal city of Derna has soared to 11,300 as search efforts continue following a massive flood fed by the breaching of two dams in heavy rains, the Libyan Red Crescent said today.

Marie el-Drese, the aid group's secretary-general, told The Associated Press by phone that a further 10,100 people are reported missing in the Mediterranean city. The storm also killed about 170 people elsewhere in the country.

The flooding swept away entire families in Derna on Monday and exposed vulnerabilities in the oil-rich country that has been mired in conflict since a 2011 uprising that toppled long-ruling dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Here's a look at where things stand:

What happened in Libya?

Daniel, an unusually strong Mediterranean storm, caused deadly flooding in communities across eastern Libya, but the worst-hit was Derna. As the storm pounded the coast on Monday, residents said they heard loud explosions when two dams outside the city collapsed. Floodwaters gushed down Wadi Derna, a valley that cuts through the city, crashing through buildings and washing people out to sea.

A UN official said Friday that most casualties could have been avoided.

The World Meteorological Organization said earlier this week that the National Meteorological Center issued warnings 72 hours before the flooding, notifying all governmental authorities by email and through media.

Officials in eastern Libya warned the public about the coming storm, and on Sunday, they ordered residents to evacuate coastal areas, fearing a surge from the sea. But there was no warning about the dams collapsing.

This combination of satellite images from Maxar Technologies shows a coastal roadway in Derna, Libya, on July 2, 2023, top, and the same flood damaged area on September 14, 2023. (Source: Associated Press)

How does conflict in Libya affect the disaster?

The startling devastation reflected the storm’s intensity, but also Libya’s vulnerability. Oil-rich Libya has been divided between rival governments for most of the past decade — one in the east, the other in the capital, Tripoli — and one result has been the widespread neglect of infrastructure.

The two dams that collapsed outside Derna were built in the 1970s. A report by a state-run audit agency in 2021 said the dams had not been maintained despite the allocation of more than 2 million euros (NZ$3.6 million) for that purpose in 2012 and 2013.

Libya's Tripoli-based prime minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, acknowledged the maintenance issues during a Cabinet meeting Friday and called on the Public Prosecutor to open an urgent investigation into the dams' collapse.

The disaster brought a rare moment of unity, as government agencies across the country rushed to help the affected areas.

What’s happening today?

Derna has begun burying its dead, mostly in mass graves, said eastern Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel earlier today.

More than 3,000 bodies were buried by today, the minister said, while another 2,000 were still being processed. He said most of the dead were buried in mass graves outside Derna, while others were transferred to nearby towns and cities.

Abduljaleel said rescue teams were still searching wrecked buildings in the city centre, and divers were combing the sea off Derna.

Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya. (Source: Associated Press)

Untold numbers could be buried under drifts of mud and debris, including overturned cars and chunks of concrete, that rise up to four metres high. Rescuers have struggled to bring in heavy equipment as the floods washed out or blocked roads leading to the area.

Libya's eastern based parliament, The House of Representatives, on Friday approved an emergency budget of 10 billion Libyan dinars — roughly NZ$3.5 billion — to address the flooding and help those affected.

How many people have been killed?

However, local officials suggested that the death toll could be much higher than announced.

In comments to the Saudi-owned Al Arabia television station on Friday, Derna Mayor Abdel-Moneim al-Ghaithi said the tally could climb to 20,000 given the number of neighbourhoods that were washed out.

In this photo provided by Turkey's IHH humanitarian aid group, rescuers retrieve the body of a flooding victim in Derna, Libya. (Source: Associated Press)

Is help reaching survivors?

The floods have displaced at least 30,000 people in Derna, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration, and several thousand others were forced to leave their homes in other eastern towns, it said.

The floods damaged or destroyed many access roads to Derna, hampering the arrival of international rescue teams and humanitarian assistance. Local authorities were able to clear some routes, and humanitarian convoys have been able to enter the city over the past couple of days.

The UN humanitarian office issued an emergency appeal for NZ$120.8 million to respond to urgent needs of 250,000 Libyans most affected. The office, known as OCHA, estimated that approximately 884,000 people in five provinces live in areas directly affected by the rain and flooding.

International aid started to arrive earlier this week in Benghazi, 250km west of Derna. Several countries have sent aid and rescue teams, including neighbouring Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia.

President Joe Biden said the United States would send money to relief organisations and coordinate with Libyan authorities and the United Nations to provide additional support.