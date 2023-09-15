Football
Fired Spain coach Jorge Vilda left off FIFA awards list

6:58am
Former Spain coach Jorge Vilda.

Former Spain coach Jorge Vilda. (Source: Associated Press)

Spain's Women's World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda was left off the short-list of nominees for the annual FIFA awards, a week after he was fired following an international uproar in the wake of the final.

Vilda was not among five candidates for the Best Women’s Coach Award for 2023, which did include England coach Sarina Wiegman, whose team lost the final to Spain. The candidates were picked by a FIFA-appointed expert panel.

Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, who was kissed by now-disgraced and ousted Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales after the final, is one of four Spain players who are among the 16 candidates for the women's player of the year award. Rubiales is being investigated for sexual assault in Spain over the kiss.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are competing with six Champions League winners from Manchester City and four others for the Best Men’s Player Award.

Messi won last year's award after leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title.

Voting will be done by national team captains and coaches, selected journalists plus fans through an online poll through Oct. 6. No date has been announced for the awards ceremony.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is the likely favorite among five candidates for the men's coaching award.

Vilda stayed on as Spain coach through the Women’s World Cup after Rubiales helped him weather a rebellion one year ago by 15 players dissatisfied with his leadership.

Only three of the players returned for the World Cup, including Aitana Bonmatí who is among the nominees for the player of the year award.

Mapi León, one of the Spain rebels who continued to refuse to play for Vilda, is nominated after helping Barcelona win the Women’s Champions League and Spanish league title.

Vilda was among those who at first applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign despite facing widespread criticism over his behaviour at the final.

Jorge Vilda, Head Coach of Spain and Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Jorge Vilda, Head Coach of Spain and Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales (Source: Getty)

Bonmatí already won the Golden Ball as best player at the World Cup. She also won the UEFA best player award two weeks ago, when she used her acceptance speech to show support for Hermoso.

“As a society, we cannot allow the abuse of power in a working environment or disrespect,” Bonmatí said at the UEFA award ceremony in Monaco.

Mapi León and Salma Paralluelo from the Spain team are also nominated, along with England players Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Lauren James and Keira Walsh.

Lindsay Horan is the only nominee from the United States team which lost in the round of 16 in defense of its title.

Man City has Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, Bernardo Silva, Julián Álvarez and Rodri nominated for the men's player award after winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from the Napoli team that turned Italy's Serie A into a procession last season are also nominated.

