Drug charges for former Australia Test cricketer after kidnapping

Former Australian Test bowler Stuart MacGill has been charged over the supply of a commercial quantity of cocaine that led to his purported kidnapping.

Six men have been charged over the alleged kidnapping, which took place on Sydney's lower north shore in April 2021.

Police launched an investigation into an alleged drug supply operation after the incident was reported to officers and on Friday they confirmed MacGill, 52, was arrested on Tuesday at Chatswood.

He has been charged with one count of knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

MacGill told police after the alleged kidnapping that he was repeatedly punched in the head during the incident, causing him to become concussed.

He said he was forced into a car at Cremorne on Sydney's north shore and taken to Bringelly, south of Sydney.

Three assailants allegedly tried to extort money from him before dropping him at Belmore about an hour later.

At a previous hearing for two of the alleged kidnappers, a judge said there was "some question" of whether MacGill got into the car willingly.

MacGill has denied any involvement in the abduction, telling Nine's A Current Affair in 2021 that he had done nothing wrong.

The ex-spinner was granted strict conditional bail on the drug charge and has had to surrender his passport.

He is due to appear at Manly Local Court on October 26.