Axe-wielding woman dies after being tasered by NSW police

11:38am
A police taser.

A woman has died after being tasered by NSW police during a stand-off when she allegedly threatened them with an axe.

Officers were called to a Newcastle unit just after 12.30pm on Thursday following reports a woman was threatening people with the weapon.

The 47-year-old allegedly threatened officers when they arrived, before barricading herself inside a unit.

Specialist tactical officers were called to assist with negotiations before police were able to enter the property several hours later about 9.45pm.

Police used a Taser while attempting to arrest the woman.

She was taken to John Hunter Hospital, where she later died.

A crime scene has been established and the Homicide Squad will investigate.

It comes just a few months after a 95-year-old grandmother died after being tasered by a NSW police officer.

Clare Nowland died in hospital in May after she was tasered by Sr Const Kristian White after she was found at her home carrying a knife.

White has been charged of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault.

