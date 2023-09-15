World
Associated Press

Alex Jones yet to pay any of $2.5b owed to Sandy Hook families

43 mins ago
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 23, 2022.

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on September 23, 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Alex Jones' personal spending is frustrating families who are trying to collect on the NZ$2.5 billion in judgments against him for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a hoax.

The conspiracy theorist and Infowars host has been paying his own wife, Erika Wulff Jones, $25,400 a month, according to the most recent spending report he filed in his bankruptcy case — payouts called “fraudulent transfers” by lawyers for some of the shooting victims' families. Jones says they're required under a prenuptial agreement.

In July, Jones spent $13,400 on housekeeping. He dished out more than $10,700 for meals and entertainment, not including groceries, which totalled nearly $5800 — or roughly $1440 per week.

A second home, his Texas lake house, cost him nearly $11,300 that month, including maintenance and property taxes, while his vehicles and boats sapped another $9500, including insurance, maintenance and fuel.

His total personal expenses for July topped $157,300, up from nearly $127,000 in April, not including legal fees and other costs for his court cases, according to bankruptcy filings.

“It is disturbing that Alex Jones continues to spend money on excessive household expenditures and his extravagant lifestyle when that money rightfully belongs to the families he spent years tormenting,” said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families. “The families are increasingly concerned and will continue to contest these matters in court.”

In an August 30 court filing, the lawyers for the families said that if Jones doesn’t reduce his personal expenses to a “reasonable” level, they will ask the judge to bar him from “further waste of estate assets,” appoint a trustee to oversee his spending, or dismiss the bankruptcy case.

On his Infowars show Wednesday, Jones said he’s not doing anything wrong.

“If anything, I like to go to nice restaurants. That is my deal. I like to go on a couple of nice vacations a year, but I think I pretty much have earned that in this fight," he said, urging his audience to donate money for his legal expenses.

Sandy Hook families won nearly the $2.5 billion in judgments against Jones last year in lawsuits over repeated promotion of a false theory that the school shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened.

Relatives of the victims testified at the trials about being harassed and threatened by Jones' believers, who sent threats and even confronted the grieving families in person, accusing them of being “crisis actors” whose children never existed.

Collecting the astronomical sum, though, is proving to be a long battle.

When Jones filed for bankruptcy, it put a hold on the families' efforts to collect the $2.5 billion in state courts as a federal bankruptcy court judge decides how much money Jones can actually pay his creditors.

Lawyers for the families have said in court that it has been difficult for them to track Jones' finances because of the numerous companies he owns and multiple deals among those corporate entities.

Meanwhile, Jones is still broadcasting. He and his media company, Free Speech Systems, are seeking court approval for a new contract that would pay him $2.5 million a year plus incentive bonuses, up from his current $880,000-a-year salary. The company also filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

On Infowars, Jones said Wednesday that he is more than $1.7 million in debt. If he gets the salary increase, he said, he would be left with about $508,000 a year after paying his legal bills.

“With all my expenses and things, that’s nothing,” he said. “And I don’t care about that. I’m wearing a shirt I bought, like, eight years ago, and I love it to death.”

Financial documents filed by Jones and his bankruptcy lawyers say his personal net worth is around $24 million. His assets include a home worth $4.4 million, a $3.7 million ranch, a $3 million lake house, a $846,000 rental property, and four vehicles and two boats worth more than $507,000 in total. Jones had nearly $1.4 million in his bank accounts on August 1, court documents show.

Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, continues to rake in cash from the sale nutritional supplements, survival supplies and other merchandise that Jones hawks on Infowars, bringing in nearly $4.2 million in revenue in July alone, according to Jones' financial reports, which he signed under penalty of perjury. The company's expenses totalled about $4 million that month.

Meanwhile, some of the Sandy Hook families have another pending lawsuit claiming Jones hid millions of dollars in an attempt to protect his wealth. One of Jones' lawyers has called the allegations “ridiculous.”

Jones, who is appealing the $2.5 billion in lawsuit awards against him, sat for a deposition in his bankruptcy case Wednesday and Thursday in his hometown of Austin, Texas, where Infowars is based.

On his show Wednesday, he denied financial wrongdoing.

“I’m not Lex Luthor ... when it comes to finances and life,” he said. “I mean, I’m a straight-up guy. I’m a do-good in Mayberry RFD.”

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Axe-wielding woman dies after being tasered by NSW police

Axe-wielding woman dies after being tasered by NSW police

It comes just a few months after a 95-year-old grandmother died after being tasered by a NSW police officer.

11:38am

Video shows US police chasing lemur around parking lot

Video shows US police chasing lemur around parking lot

Bodycam video shows two officers' attempts to nab the speedy little primate, which made a dash for freedom from its owners.

9:31am

1:47

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges

8:28am

NASA releases official report into UFOs

NASA releases official report into UFOs

8:12am

312kg of liquid meth labelled 'vegetable oil' seized in Aus

312kg of liquid meth labelled 'vegetable oil' seized in Aus

9:08pm

Norwegian princess set to marry Hollywood 'shaman'

Norwegian princess set to marry Hollywood 'shaman'

3:54pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Team NZ flying high after perfect practice day of racing

Team NZ flying high after perfect practice day of racing

19 mins ago

National would introduce new visas to attract tech workers

National would introduce new visas to attract tech workers

24 mins ago

Election live: ACT policy aims to get people off benefits

4:37

Election live: ACT policy aims to get people off benefits

27 mins ago

MDMA reduces PTSD symptoms, new study finds

MDMA reduces PTSD symptoms, new study finds

43 mins ago

Alex Jones yet to pay any of $2.5b owed to Sandy Hook families

Alex Jones yet to pay any of $2.5b owed to Sandy Hook families

46 mins ago

Full video: Seymour launches ACT’s welfare policy

Full video: Seymour launches ACT’s welfare policy

More from Entertainment

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

"Let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being," the Yummy singer wrote.

5:00am

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

Thu, Sep 14

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

Wed, Sep 13

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Wed, Sep 13

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Wed, Sep 13