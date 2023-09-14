New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Strong winds forecast for Wellington region, parts of South Island

12:39pm
The current weather warnings across the country. (Source: MetService. )

Gale force winds of up to 120km/h are forecast for the Wellington and Wairarapa regions, as well as for Marlborough, the Canterbury High Country and the bottom of the South Island.

MetService has strong wind warnings in place for the Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua districts, with severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120km/h forecast in exposed places from 4pm this afternoon until 4am on Friday morning.

In the South Island, a strong wind warning with gusts of up to 120km/h forecast is in place for Marlborough from 1pm this afternoon until 11pm tonight, while a warning for the Canterbury High Country is in place until 8pm tonight.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for the lower South Island in Clutha, Southland and Stewart Island until 1pm today.

MetService wind watches are in place for Hawke's Bay south of Napier and Fiordland.

MetService said strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

Driving may be hazardous, particularly for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles it warned.

New ZealandWeather NewsWellington

