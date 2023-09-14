League
Simply the best: Tina Turner tribute to open NRL Grand Final

11:44am
Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 4th November 1990.

Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 4th November 1990. (Source: Getty)

A musical tribute to the late Tina Turner will headline the pre-show entertainment at the NRL grand final.

The rock music icon featured in what was arguably one of the greatest marketing campaigns in Australian sport, the league's "Simply the Best" campaign in 1990.

Turner's involvement with the NRL dramatically increased the number of women watching the sport and boosted its profile in non-league states such as Victoria and South Australia.

She died in May at the age of 83 after a long illness.

The cast of Tina - The Tina Turner musical, which is playing in Sydney, will sing some of her greatest hits before the match in October.

Rugby League and musical theatre are not generally regarded as natural bedfellows and it's believed to be the first time a musical theatre performance has featured in NRL grand final entertainment.

Tina Turner in Sydney with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Tina Turner in Sydney with the Manly Sea Eagles. (Source: Getty)

"This collaboration is a perfect way for Rugby League to pay tribute to Tina and everything she did for our game and it will be a special moment for fans amongst the outstanding entertainment on offer on grand final day," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

The NRL and NRLW premiership matches mark 30 years since Turner's celebrated performance at the 1993 grand final.

"To have our production as the centrepiece of the NRL grand final entertainment is testament to the enduring power of Tina's music and her indomitable spirit," theatre producer Paul Dainty said.

The entertainment line-up on grand final day includes two performances from Northern Territory rock band King Stingray.

The five-piece band performs in English and Yolŋu Matha languages.

Tina - the Tina Turner musical is playing at Theatre Royal Sydney and will tour Australia in 2024.

LeagueNRLMusic

