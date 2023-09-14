New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Protesters arrested after Wellington car dealership vandalised

22 mins ago
Three people were arrested following the incident.

Three people were arrested following the incident. (Source: Supplied)

Three climate protesters have been arrested after the shop window of a car dealer in Wellington was vandalised on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Restore Passenger Rail group, which has blocked several roads in the capital in the last three weeks, said they used red spray paint to deface the facade of Gazley Motor Group on Cambridge Terrace.

The police were called at around 1.40pm after reports of people spray painting the premises and gluing themselves to the footpath.

"Upon police arrival, the three people involved were taken into custody," a spokesperson said.

Restore Passenger Rail spokesperson James Cockle said they targeted the car dealer because the car industry was "against sustainable transportation".

This is the third consecutive week that Restore Passenger Rail has created disruption in central Wellington.

Three supporters have been remanded without bail, including 64-year-old retired scientist Rosemary Penwarden, who allegedly cemented her hand to the road in Wellington.

Restore Passenger Rail said it targeted the car dealer because the car industry was "against sustainable transportation".

Restore Passenger Rail said it targeted the car dealer because the car industry was "against sustainable transportation". (Source: Supplied)

'Entertaining afternoon' - Gazley Group boss

Oliver Gazley, dealer principal of Gazley Motor Group, said he was inside the store when people ran in front of the building, spraying the glass windows in red paint. He said it looked like a fire extinguisher cannon.

"I walked out to ask them what they were doing, and I actually got sprayed by them as well, at the same time as they were spraying the building.

"I'm not even sure what they're doing. I believe they're protesting against light rail or something."

Gazley said the dealership supported sustainable transport options.

"Maybe they should inspect some of the vehicles that we have, because the majority of them are hybrid and electric vehicles."

He said the protesters refused to explain what was happening.

"They just were spraying the building. I asked them what they were doing and they sprayed me.

"And then I believe they tried to glue their hands to the footpath, but the glue didn't set in time and they were arrested by the police."

Gazley said the company was still looking into the protest's financial impact.

"I haven't even thought about the financial cost at all. I was a little bit shocked as it only just happened in the last hour or so.

"It's been an entertaining afternoon."

By Rayssa Almeida of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Strong winds forecast for Wellington region, parts of South Island

Strong winds forecast for Wellington region, parts of South Island

Gale force winds of up to 120km/h are forecast for the Wellington and Wairarapa regions, as well as for Marlborough, the Canterbury High Country and the bottom of the South Island.

12:39pm

Cops 'stunned' as 59 caught drink driving in Hamilton

Cops 'stunned' as 59 caught drink driving in Hamilton

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said he was "stunned and appalled" by the numbers.

11:43am

Burst pipe leaves part of Wellington CBD without water

Burst pipe leaves part of Wellington CBD without water

10:23am

Masked offenders armed with gun rob Auckland bar

Masked offenders armed with gun rob Auckland bar

8:14am

ACT releases 'compassionate' law and order policy

ACT releases 'compassionate' law and order policy

4:51pm

Youth punches worker in Auckland vape store robbery

Youth punches worker in Auckland vape store robbery

Wed, Sep 13

0:12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

22 mins ago

Protesters arrested after Wellington car dealership vandalised

Protesters arrested after Wellington car dealership vandalised

44 mins ago

Norwegian princess set to marry Hollywood 'shaman'

Norwegian princess set to marry Hollywood 'shaman'

3:35pm

Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan 6 riot jailed

Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan 6 riot jailed

3:18pm

Suspected ransomware attack hits Auckland Transport's Hop cards

Suspected ransomware attack hits Auckland Transport's Hop cards

3:00pm

What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple's cable?

What is USB-C, the charging socket that replaced Apple's cable?

2:45pm

Hot ways to ask for consent in te reo Māori

Hot ways to ask for consent in te reo Māori

More from Entertainment

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

5:09am

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

The outlet wants to "capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

9:18pm

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

8:16pm

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

6:34pm

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Tue, Sep 12