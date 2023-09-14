NZDF investigating alleged animal abuse at Canterbury military camp

A soldier is under investigation for alleged animal abuse, including dumping a mistreated dog in a recycling bin.

The Defence Force (NZDF) has confirmed two dogs have been surrendered to the SPCA after they were found in poor condition at the Burnham Military Camp, near Christchurch.

The SPCA confirmed the animals were alive and receiving good care.

Over the course of more than a week, RNZ's Checkpoint have been quizzing the NZDF about what happened. It has refused to be interviewed.

The alleged abuser was an army private. The NZDF has not said whether they were still working, but said they were being supported.

ADVERTISEMENT

It refused to give specific details about the alleged animal abuse, including a claim from a Checkpoint source that one dog had its mouth taped shut.

Initially the NZDF only provided information about one animal, saying it did not sustain any serious or long-term injury. It eventually revealed there were two dogs which were allegedly mistreated, one found in the rubbish.

Camp duty staff were alerted to the incident amid concerns for the individual involved, it said.

The dogs were not service animals.

The police were notified, but they referred the case to the SPCA, the NZDF said.

The SPCA told Checkpoint it was called in on 25 June, carried out an investigation and passed information on to the Military Police on 11 August.

It did not want to be interviewed either, saying it was a Defence Force issue.

A disciplinary process was ongoing but charges had not been laid yet, the NZDF said.

By Lisa Owen of rnz.co.nz