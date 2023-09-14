Politics

rnz.co.nz

No significant donations to Labour from businesses in over two years

12:27pm

(Source: rnz.co.nz)

Not a single business has made a substantial donation to the Labour Party since the start of 2021.

During the same time period, National received $1.1 million from businesses. ACT received $375,000 and the Green Party $100,000.

According to donation returns published by the Electoral Commission, Labour received no business donations over $15,000 during 2021 or 2022 and no donations over $20,000 in 2023.

Donations from businesses 2021-2023.

Donations from businesses 2021-2023. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The last time businesses donated to the Labour Party was 2020. Rorohara Farms, linked to Mainfrieght's Bruce Plested, donated $25,000, and property companies Tirohonga Holdings and GRL Holdings, both linked to Greg Loveridge, donated $25,000 each.

The donations to the companies linked to Greg Loveridge came under scrutiny when it was discovered Labour Minister Stuart Nash leaked a Cabinet decision to Loveridge and Troy Bowker, a property developer who had donated directly to Nash as a candidate in 2020. Nash was dismissed from his portfolios as a result.

Donations from businesses.

Donations from businesses. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Former Labour Party President Mike Williams said Labour's lack of business donations is not unexpected.

"Businesses prefer the National Party because Labour does things like increases the minimum wage, abolish the 90 day rule, brings in fair pay agreements."

Labour has declared $600,000 in donations made up of donations from individuals and unions for 2023. However, this figure only includes donations over $20,000. Williams expected smaller donations would be rolling in off the back of donation prompts in emails to supporters. These are not declared until after the election, so Labour's coffers may be in a healthier state than publicly available numbers suggest.

In the 2020 and 2017 election campaigns, these smaller, anonymous donations below $15,000 accounted for 45% to 49% of Labour's donation total and 78% to 88% of National's total, respectively.

There was also a chance of large last-minute big donations from media-shy donors, Williams said. Details of donations over $20,000 must be supplied to the Electoral Commission's website within 10 days of receipt. The donors' names and the party they donated to are then published by the Commission on its website.

"Some of them make big donations just before the election, so their name does not become public until after the election," Williams said.

Labour will also benefit from a dollar-for-dollar campaign where former Prime Minister Helen Clark is matching donations. The tally from that campaign is still to be declared.

Labour vs National donations tally

Adding up all donations from 2021 to 2023, Labour's declared donation total of $1.2m is seven times smaller than National's total of $8.4m. National's $1.1m from businesses alone is almost as much as Labour has received from all sources.

Curia Market Research's David Farrar told RNZ that Labour's leadership may have played a part in the lack of donations from businesses to the party.

"When Jacinda [Ardern] was leader, I think there was probably greater antipathy from the business community towards Labour."

Farrar, whose company conducts polling for the National Party, thought Labour's change in leadership came too late to swell the bank balance.

"I think there is less antipathy towards Hipkins. If Hipkins had taken over a year earlier and hadn't inherited such a shambles, they might be doing quite a bit better with the fundraising."

Should businesses be allowed to donate?

An Independent Electoral Review has recommended sweeping changes to rules around donations in an interim report including limiting who can donate.

Professor Andrew Geddis, a member of the panel working on the review, said people the panel heard from felt the "one person, one vote" ethos wasn't reflected in our donation system.

"That principle doesn't seem to flow through to how our parties and candidates get the resources they need to compete for elections. Our existing donation system allows for greater inequality at that point."

The interim report recommends limiting donations to voters, meaning organisations such as businesses and unions would be barred from donating.

Just over 20% of National's substantial donations from 2021 to 2023 came from businesses, totalling $1.1m of donations. During the same time period, unions donated $275,000 to the Labour Party, representing almost a third of its large donations.

While unions might represent people financially unable to make donations to political parties, Geddis said allowing unions to donate while blocking businesses was a minefield.

"The idea that if you're going to say some organisations and some entities are legitimate and can fund political parties and candidates, but others aren't, you then get into a difficult line drawing definitions of what's a legitimate organisation to fund [parties] and which isn't."

Geddis said unions and businesses could still contribute by becoming a third-party promoter, or by becoming affiliate members of a party and paying a membership fee.

Percentage of donations over $15,000 by entity 2021 - 2023

Percentage of donations over $15,000 by entity 2021 - 2023 (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Geddis said the panel also heard concern about the influence large donors may have. "Either directly in terms of policy, or indirectly in terms of the kind of views and opinions that political parties are exposed to and take more seriously because that cash is quite effective at buying access and attention."

Donations via people and businesses

Some donors donate personally as well as via a company. Available data for 2021 to 2023 shows dairy farmer turned property developer Christopher Reeve gave $125,250 to ACT personally and $100,000 to National via Tawata Farms, which he is a sole director of.

John Bayley personally donated $50,000 to NZ First, and the Bayley Corporation, of which he is a director, donated $164,000 to the National Party.

Questions have been raised about some donations. In 2023, property developer Christopher Meehan donated $50,000 in his own name to ACT, as well as a joint donation in his and his wife's name to National of $103,260. In May 2022 a company he is a director of, Speargrass Holdings, donated $52,894 to National.

Approximately five months later National's spokesperson for housing Chris Bishop issued a statement in support of Meehan's court case against Kāinga Ora. Bishop told Newsroom he was unaware of the existing donation when he made the statement, or of plans by Meehan to make further donations. ACT's deputy leader and housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden also spoke out in support of the developer.

Donors who donated more than $15,000 in a personal capacity and are also a director of a company which donated more than $15,000 during 2021 - 2023.

Donors who donated more than $15,000 in a personal capacity and are also a director of a company which donated more than $15,000 during 2021 - 2023. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Geddis said the final report from the Independent Electoral Review panel is due in November. The last report, completed in 2012, had no recommendations implemented.

"The government at the time and the Minister of Justice at the time, believed that there wasn't the political consensus needed to advance those recommendations."

Farah Hancock of rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

LIVE: Luxon to be quizzed on tax plans by media

LIVE: Luxon to be quizzed on tax plans by media

The campaign trail has taken the National Party leader to the Garden City, where he is making a policy announcement, but will also be grilled on his foreign buyers and tax policy.

36 mins ago

Election live: Winston Peters releases new campaign video

Election live: Winston Peters releases new campaign video

1News reporters bring you the latest election updates from across the country.

11:48am

11:14

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Greymouth

Full video: Chris Hipkins speaks to media from Greymouth

11:32am

Two Tāmaki Makaurau candidates have hoardings vandalised with racial slur

Two Tāmaki Makaurau candidates have hoardings vandalised with racial slur

11:14am

1:55

Economists' analysis rubbishes National's foreign buyers tax numbers

Economists' analysis rubbishes National's foreign buyers tax numbers

10:53am

11:14

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

9:42am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

83% of Wānaka locals oppose Tarras airport plan - survey

2:23

83% of Wānaka locals oppose Tarras airport plan - survey

26 mins ago

Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue fever

Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue fever

36 mins ago

LIVE: Luxon to be quizzed on tax plans by media

LIVE: Luxon to be quizzed on tax plans by media

38 mins ago

Harry and Meghan pack on PDA as they reunite for Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan pack on PDA as they reunite for Invictus Games

49 mins ago

'Just Ken' among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

'Just Ken' among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

1:00pm

Watch: Mine worker tackles man threatening NSW shoppers with knife

0:16

Watch: Mine worker tackles man threatening NSW shoppers with knife

More from Entertainment

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

5:09am

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

The outlet wants to "capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

9:18pm

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

8:16pm

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

6:34pm

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Tue, Sep 12