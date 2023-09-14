Lawson 'more comfortable' and ready for 'favourite' F1 track

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson says he's feeling more comfortable with every drive in Formula One and is excited to be racing in Singapore this weekend.

The 21-year-old was thrust into Formula One last month as a late replacement after AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo was injured in crash during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

With just a day in the seat Lawson finished a creditable 13th and the following weekend he was 11th at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

He's now set for the night race in Singapore.

"I definitely felt more comfortable in Monza than in Zandvoort, even if there's still a lot to learn," he told the AlphaTauri website.

"When you get more comfortable in these kinds of cars, it can make quite a big difference.

"Having done two races now, I'm also getting a better understanding of the difference between the tyre compounds, which is so important.

I'd say Monza was pretty successful, even if it was disappointing to finish so close to the points. I think if I had had a better start, perhaps things could have been different, but it's something that I will learn from, and I'm just excited moving forward."

Australian Ricciardo continues to recover from surgery on his wrist and will be in the paddock in Singapore this weekend for what AlphaTauri describes as "engineering purposes".

Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Scuderia AlphaTauri. (Source: Associated Press)

As for Lawson he can't wait to take on the streets of the city state.

"I was in Singapore last year as a reserve driver. When I was a kid, it was my favourite circuit. I think because it was a night race and just looked really cool. I used to play it on the Formula 1 games all the time.

"My dad actually used to promise me every year that he would take me to the Singapore Grand Prix, and in the end, we never went, but he's going to be coming to the Grand Prix this weekend, so actually I'm taking him!"

"I know this is a very tough race physically, and when you get thrown into F1 in this situation, even with all the training in the world, it's still such a tough adjustment.

"Obviously, the biggest adjustment will be getting used to the track, as I've only driven it on the sim, and street circuits are probably the hardest to replicate.

"Generally, I like street circuits, for example, I absolutely love Monaco, so I'm expecting to enjoy Singapore too."

AlphaTauri are yet to decide if Ricciardo or Lawson will drive in Japan next weekend.

