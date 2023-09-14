World
Associated Press

'Just Ken' among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

47 mins ago
The 12 finalists being considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The 12 finalists being considered for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame. (Source: Associated Press)

Is it finally time for Barbie's sidekick to go from being “just Ken” to National Toy Hall of Fame inductee?

The Mattel doll introduced in 1961 and brought to life by Ryan Gosling in the blockbuster Barbie movie is among 12 finalists being considered for induction this year, the Hall of Fame.

He is up against baseball cards, Battleship, bingo, Bop It, Cabbage Patch Kids, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Connect 4, Little Tykes Cozy Coupe, Nerf, slime and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The National Toy Hall of Fame, housed at The Strong Museum in Rochester, is marking its 25th anniversary with a strong slate of finalists, said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections.

“This may have been the year of Barbie at the box office, but perhaps Ken will share some of the spotlight by getting inducted,” Bensch said of the character, who in the movie sings “I’m Just Ken”.

Barbie was inducted as part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 1998.

This year's honourees will be inducted on November 9 following voting by a selection committee and the public. Each member of the 22-person expert committee will cast ballots for the top three. The three toys receiving the most public votes by September 20 will make up a single ballot.

Anyone can nominate a toy for the Hall of Fame, but to be considered for induction, toys must have achieved icon status and longevity across generations. They also must be innovative and foster learning or creativity through play.

Last year, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe and the top were inducted, bringing to 80 the number of honourees to date.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

El Chapo's wife released from prison after 3-year sentence

El Chapo's wife released from prison after 3-year sentence

She plead guilty and was imprisoned in the US for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

12:15pm

'Alien corpses' shown to Mexico lawmakers at hearing on UFOs

'Alien corpses' shown to Mexico lawmakers at hearing on UFOs

The spectre of little green men visited Mexico City as lawmakers heard testimony from individuals suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist.

10:12am

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer arrested after 2-week manhunt

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer arrested after 2-week manhunt

8:02am

0:23

Baby shark caught in work glove rescued by US couple

Baby shark caught in work glove rescued by US couple

2:23pm

US claims Google pay $17b a year to maintain search dominance

US claims Google pay $17b a year to maintain search dominance

Wed, Sep 13

NASA astronaut breaks US record for longest spaceflight

NASA astronaut breaks US record for longest spaceflight

Wed, Sep 13

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

10 mins ago

83% of Wānaka locals oppose Tarras airport plan - survey

2:23

83% of Wānaka locals oppose Tarras airport plan - survey

23 mins ago

Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue fever

Special mosquitoes are being bred to fight dengue fever

34 mins ago

LIVE: Luxon to be quizzed on tax plans by media

LIVE: Luxon to be quizzed on tax plans by media

36 mins ago

Harry and Meghan pack on PDA as they reunite for Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan pack on PDA as they reunite for Invictus Games

47 mins ago

'Just Ken' among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

'Just Ken' among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

1:00pm

Watch: Mine worker tackles man threatening NSW shoppers with knife

0:16

Watch: Mine worker tackles man threatening NSW shoppers with knife

More from Entertainment

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

5:09am

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

The outlet wants to "capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

9:18pm

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

8:16pm

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

6:34pm

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Tue, Sep 12