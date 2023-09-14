World
Associated Press

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer arrested after 2-week manhunt

8:02am
Danelo Souza Cavalcante is taken into custody at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks.

Danelo Souza Cavalcante is taken into custody at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks. (Source: Associated Press)

Thermal imaging equipment in the air, experienced search teams working through a stormy night, a search dog and the element of surprise all played critical roles in the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante after a 14-day manhunt across southeastern Pennsylvania's rolling farmlands and forests.

Some of the hundreds of law enforcement personnel searching on foot and from the air finally located Cavalcante near the outer perimeter of a nearly 16-square-kilometre search zone. The cordon was set up when Cavalcante was seen Monday just after dark crouching near a tree line and, two hours later, fleeing from a garage.

Here's how they caught Cavalcante, according to Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens:

The first possible sign of Cavalcante that alerted searchers was a burglar alarm shortly after midnight Tuesday. Law enforcement personnel investigated it and did not find him.

But the alarm attracted nearby search teams to the area. At around 1am (local time), a Drug Enforcement Administration plane with a thermal imaging camera picked up a heat signal. Searchers on the ground began to track and encircle it.

Storms moving in with rain and lightning forced the plane to leave the area. Search teams stayed put and tried to secure a perimeter around where the heat signal had been, aiming to prevent Cavalcante from slipping away once again.

Later in the morning, the plane returned along with more search teams. Shortly after 8am (local time) a US Customs and Border Patrol team moved in on Cavalcante in a wooded area, about 800 metres away from where the burglar alarm went off.

Cavalcante had been lying prone, likely to avoid detection, when search teams of about 20 to 25 members got close enough for him to realise they were there.

“They were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise. Cavalcante did not realise he was surrounded until that had occurred,” Bivens said.

Cavalcante began to crawl through heavy underbrush to try to escape, prompting the Customs and Border Patrol team to release a search dog — either a shepherd or a Belgian Malinois — to pursue him.

The dog subdued Cavalcante in a struggle, leaving Cavalcante with a bleeding scalp wound until law enforcement personnel handcuffed him. From the time law officers moved into the time they captured, Cavalcante took about five minutes.

“It played out fairly quickly once they had identified him and moved in, and he detected them at that point once they were already in position,” Bivens said.

Cavalcante had stolen a rifle during his flight, but no shots were fired as he was taken into custody.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Alien corpses' shown to Mexico lawmakers at hearing on UFOs

'Alien corpses' shown to Mexico lawmakers at hearing on UFOs

The spectre of little green men visited Mexico City as lawmakers heard testimony from individuals suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist.

10:12am

'Controlling' Tasmanian man jailed for trying to kill wife, sons

'Controlling' Tasmanian man jailed for trying to kill wife, sons

The man became controlling a few years into their marriage, accusing his wife of cheating, showing up at her work and demanding to know where she was.

8:49pm

Baby shark caught in work glove rescued by US couple

Baby shark caught in work glove rescued by US couple

2:23pm

US claims Google pay $17b a year to maintain search dominance

US claims Google pay $17b a year to maintain search dominance

1:35pm

Qantas illegally sacked 1600 workers early in Covid pandemic

Qantas illegally sacked 1600 workers early in Covid pandemic

1:20pm

NASA astronaut breaks US record for longest spaceflight

NASA astronaut breaks US record for longest spaceflight

1:07pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

8 mins ago

Election live: Nats must release 'secret' tax modelling - Grant Robertson

11:14

Election live: Nats must release 'secret' tax modelling - Grant Robertson

8 mins ago

MP's hoarding vandalised with racial slur by 'coward'

MP's hoarding vandalised with racial slur by 'coward'

15 mins ago

Burling excited by strong field at America's Cup prelim regatta

Burling excited by strong field at America's Cup prelim regatta

19 mins ago

Economists' analysis rubbishes National's foreign buyers tax numbers

11:14

Economists' analysis rubbishes National's foreign buyers tax numbers

26 mins ago

RWC officials don't believe head injury refereeing inconsistent

RWC officials don't believe head injury refereeing inconsistent

40 mins ago

'Deeper than skin' - Better education on tā moko needed, artist says

6:05

'Deeper than skin' - Better education on tā moko needed, artist says

More from Entertainment

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

5:09am

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

The outlet wants to "capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

9:18pm

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

8:16pm

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

6:34pm

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Tue, Sep 12