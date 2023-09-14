Politics
Election live: Nats must release 'secret' tax modelling - Grant Robertson

8 mins ago

Both National and Labour leaders are in the south today as Christopher Luxon meets voters in Christchurch and Chris Hipkins is on the road on the West Coast. Follow 1News for the latest from the campaign trail.

MP's hoarding vandalised with racial slur by 'coward'

Labour's Peeni Henare, who is running for Tāmaki Makaurau, had an election hoarding covered in slurs and an obscene image.

8 mins ago

Economists' analysis rubbishes National's foreign buyers tax numbers

Independent modelling resulted in a "best estimate" of $210m a year in revenue, leaving a gap of $530m or 71% between their data and National's proposal.

18 mins ago

11:14

Former Te Pāti Māori co-leader Te Ururoa Flavell has prostate cancer

9:42am

Voters are 'grumpy' - so will Labour 'go negative'?

8:37am

7:45

Poll: Chris Hipkins' approval rating plunges, Luxon steady

7:22am

Questions over Gore DC's decision to ditch review of leadership stoush

9:58pm

2:19

8 mins ago

11:14

8 mins ago

MP's hoarding vandalised with racial slur by 'coward'

15 mins ago

Burling excited by strong field at America's Cup prelim regatta

18 mins ago

Economists' analysis rubbishes National's foreign buyers tax numbers

11:14

26 mins ago

RWC officials don't believe head injury refereeing inconsistent

40 mins ago

'Deeper than skin' - Better education on tā moko needed, artist says

6:05

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

5:09am

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

The outlet wants to "capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

9:18pm

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

8:16pm

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

6:34pm

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Tue, Sep 12