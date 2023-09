A large portion of Wellington's CBD is without water after a water pipe burst.

The outage is affecting at least 100 properties around Waring Taylor Street, Queens Wharf and Hunter Street.

Wellington Water says three water tankers are at Waring Taylor Street, Hunter Street and Elizabeth Street.

Two lanes of Customhouse Quay are closed to northbound traffic while repairs are being done.

Wellington Water is advising drivers to avoid the area.

rnz.co.nz