'Alien corpses' shown to Mexico lawmakers at hearing on UFOs

58 mins ago
Remains of alleged 'non-human' beings presented in Mexico. (Source: Reuters)

Supposed aliens landed in Mexico’s Congress, but there were no saucer-shaped UFOs hovering over the historic building or bright green invaders like those seen in Hollywood films.

The spectre of little green men visited Mexico City as lawmakers heard testimony from individuals suggesting the possibility that extraterrestrials might exist. The researchers hailed from Mexico, the United States, Japan and Brazil.

The session, unprecedented in the Mexican Congress, took place two months after a similar one before the US Congress in which a former US Air Force intelligence officer claimed his country has probably been aware of “non-human” activity since the 1930s.

Journalist José Jaime Maussan presented two boxes with supposed mummies found in Peru, which he and others consider “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution".

The shrivelled bodies with shrunken, warped heads left those in the chamber aghast and quickly kicked up a social media fervour.

“It’s the queen of all evidence," Maussan claimed. “That is, if the DNA is showing us that they are non-human beings and that there is nothing that looks like this in the world, we should take it as such.”

But he warned that he didn't want to refer to them as “extraterrestrials” just yet.

The apparently desiccated bodies date back to 2017 and were found deep underground in the sandy Peruvian coastal desert of Nazca. The area is known for gigantic enigmatic figures scraped into the earth and seen only from a birds-eye-view. Most attribute the Nazca Lines to ancient indigenous communities, but the formations have captured the imaginations of many.

Congressman Sergio Gutiérrez Luna of the ruling Morena party made it clear that Congress has not taken a position on the theses put forward during the more than three-hour session.

Believing or not, it was up to each member of the legislative body, but those who testified had to swear an oath to tell the truth.

Gutiérrez Luna stressed the importance of listening to “all voices, all opinions” and said it was positive that there was a transparent dialogue on the issue of extraterrestrials.

In the US in July, retired Major David Grusch alleged that the US is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects. The Pentagon has denied his claims.

Grusch’s highly anticipated testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee was the US Congress’ latest foray into the world of UAPs — or “unidentified aerial phenomena,” which is the official term the US government uses instead of UFOs.

Democrats and Republicans in recent years have pushed for more research as a national security matter due to concerns that sightings observed by pilots may be tied to US adversaries.

