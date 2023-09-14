83% of Wānaka locals oppose Tarras airport plan - survey

Opposition is growing in Central Otago to a controversial proposal to build an international airport at a small town near Wānaka.

It continues the frosty reception of locals with Christchurch Airport unveiling further details last month of its plan to build an airport at Tarras, which was home to just a few hundred people.

Among the details released is Christchurch Airport's preferred runway alignment for the project.

The preferred alignment is northeast to the Lindis Valley and south to the Lake Dunstan Valley, and could see aircraft departing over Cromwell or through the Lindis Valley.

The runway would be between 2200 metres and 2600 metres long and capable of accommodating flights to and from Australia, the South Pacific and Southeast Asia.

A Wānaka Stakeholders Group survey of more than 600 residents and businesses found nearly 83% were against an airport at the town.

The number opposed had increased by about 10% from a similar survey conducted two years ago.

Representatives for the group pointed out the survey was conducted before Christchurch Airport's announcements a fortnight ago.

The survey found that 82.7% of the 608 respondents were opposed to an airport at Tarras. Of those, nearly 70% were "thoroughly opposed".

It also revealed that 95.9% of respondents say that the Upper Clutha should or must be involved in the decision-making process for a new airport at Tarras, with 71% saying "must".

Wānaka Stakeholders Group chair Meg Taylor said the results show a significant jump in opposition to and concern about Tarras from the community.

"We last surveyed members over two years ago, and there has been further growth in concern since then.

"We've seen significant increases in the proportion of community members opposed, as well as the demand for our community to be closely consulted and involved in decision-making.

"For example, two years ago, two-thirds of respondents said we must be closely consulted. That has now increased to over 71%."

Another group, Sustainable Tarras, said the group was willing to fight the proposal all the way to the Environment Court if necessary.

The idea has been premised on massive growth in tourism, and Christchurch Airport believes the Central Otago airport would be accommodating 3.7 million passengers every year just a couple of decades after being built.

But Taylor said community members remained "very concerned" about the same issues as previously reported.

"Those issues are climate change, overtourism, environmental impact and strain on infrastructure, with between 79% and 81% of respondents concerned about each issue."

She said it was "telling" the results did not change significantly for people who own and operate businesses.

"Nearly a third of our respondents own or manage a business in Central Otago, and over 13% are tourism businesses."

In July 2020, it was revealed Christchurch International Airport had been buying up 750 hectares of farmland in Tarras for the project.

In May this year, the airport bought a further 40 hectares.

The project had been controversial since it was revealed, with many raising concerns about over-tourism environmental impacts on the area around Tarras and fears a new airport was irresponsible in a climate crisis.

Christchurch Airport's documents said without the new airport, passengers destined for the area could be travelling an extra 500,000 kilometres by road every day by 2050.

Taylor said the issues people were concerned about with the potential development of Wānaka Airport applied equally to the international airport proposal for Tarras.

"Our group remains focused on ensuring that development at Wānaka Airport is consistent with the community's wishes and aspirations and that issues such as over-tourism, climate and environmental impact and strain on local infrastructure are front and centre.

"We are well aware that moves to develop the airport could be re-visited at any time, and we'll continue to ensure that the Upper Clutha community is leading the conversation, not excluded from it."

