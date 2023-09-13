League
AAP

Warriors' Barnett says Webster knows how to mix league and life

11 mins ago
Mitchell Barnett is brought down against the Dolphins at Mt Smart Stadium.

Mitchell Barnett is brought down against the Dolphins at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors forward Mitch Barnett has credited coach Andrew Webster for unlocking his best this year after he had initially signed to play under Nathan Brown.

"He just gets it," Barnett told AAP of Webster.

The 29-year-old was released from the final year of his contract by Newcastle in April of last year to sign a three-year deal with the Warriors starting in 2023. He was expecting to link back up with his former Knights coach Brown, who was then in charge of the side.

Webster was named as Brown's long-term replacement and Barnett has thrived under the rookie mentor.

He will now line up against the Knights, his former club, in an elimination final on Saturday night at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

"When I signed here Nathan Brown was the coach and I'd had him for four years at Newcastle," Barnett said.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster speaks to his players at training.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster speaks to his players at training. (Source: Photosport)

"I had a great connection with Browny and played some of my best football under him. I signed here initially because I thought he would be able to unlock something in me.

"Webby has come in and I have really connected with him. He just gets it. He gets rugby league. He gets life. He gets the mixture.

"He knows how to read a room and he is obviously a smart and technical coach. He just gets it and he has been really good for me."

Barnett has averaged a career-high 136m per game this year, at both prop and second row, after missing three months of action with a neck injury. Warriors assistant coach Stacey Jones told AAP Barnett had been integral to the side's line speed in defence.

"Mitch leads that and the rest follow," Jones said.

Barnett's move across the ditch was about giving his career a second wind.

"For me it was more of a personal thing," he said.

Mitch Barnett breaks away for the Warriors with Shaun Johnson in support.

Mitch Barnett breaks away for the Warriors with Shaun Johnson in support. (Source: Photosport)

"I needed a bit of a change. My form and my career was stalling a bit at Newcastle and I wanted to test myself and get out of my comfort zone.

"I thought there was no better place to do that than the Warriors. Where they were sitting at the time wasn't the position they wanted to be in either.

"We were both striving for the same goals."

The Warriors' top-four finish to the season exceeded outside expectations but Barnett said making finals was not the end goal.

"I am very happy thus far, but we didn't come this far just to get this far either," he said.

"We want to go much further.

"I guess we all had a bit of a point to prove this year but hard work is at the forefront of my mind for the reason we have gone so well. Everyone is enjoying their footy here."

LeagueWarriorsNRL

SHARE ME

More Stories

Warriors fans rejoice - Shaun Johnson back for home final

Warriors fans rejoice - Shaun Johnson back for home final

1News' Jessica Dermody talked to Johnson's performance and mental skills coach about how this year has turned around for the club and star halfback.

7:17pm

2:14

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

What was already the hottest ticket in town for months just got hotter with it all on the line against the Knights this weekend.

1:19pm

Jack Wighton biting charge goes straight to NRL judiciary

Jack Wighton biting charge goes straight to NRL judiciary

Mon, Sep 11

Warriors 'back to drawing board' but optimistic ahead of home semi

Warriors 'back to drawing board' but optimistic ahead of home semi

Mon, Sep 11

Johnson's absence felt by Warriors as Panthers pile on points

Johnson's absence felt by Warriors as Panthers pile on points

Sat, Sep 9

Warriors humbled in return to NRL Finals by powerhouse Panthers

Warriors humbled in return to NRL Finals by powerhouse Panthers

Sat, Sep 9

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

11 mins ago

Warriors' Barnett says Webster knows how to mix league and life

Warriors' Barnett says Webster knows how to mix league and life

15 mins ago

Armed police chase down armed robber at Auckland train station

Armed police chase down armed robber at Auckland train station

37 mins ago

'Nervous' driver struggles to navigate narrow Harbour Bridge lane

0:38

'Nervous' driver struggles to navigate narrow Harbour Bridge lane

48 mins ago

Full video: Christopher Luxon hits campaign trail in Auckland

Full video: Christopher Luxon hits campaign trail in Auckland

53 mins ago

Kiri Allan pleads not guilty to refusing to accompany police after crash

Kiri Allan pleads not guilty to refusing to accompany police after crash

12:01pm

Vegetable prices expected to fall this spring

Vegetable prices expected to fall this spring

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Sheeran played a yet-to-be released track for a couple at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

5:03pm

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

1:40pm

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Tue, Sep 12