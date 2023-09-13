Entertainment

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

9:18pm
Taylor Swift performs at Lumen Field in Seattle during the sold-out Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift performs at Lumen Field in Seattle during the sold-out Eras Tour. (Source: Getty)

It's the sort of job a Taylor Swift fan could only imagine in their Wildest Dreams.

US media outlet USA Today is advertising for a Taylor Swift reporter to "capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

Swift, 33, is estimated to be worth NZ$1.25b, according to Forbes magazine.

She's the most-streamed female artist on Spotify and has won 11 Grammy Awards to date.

The successful reporter, who is expected to give readers an insider's view of Swift's huge Eras tour, will be expected (and legally able) to travel internationally. They're also expected to be "video-forward" and to have "a voice, but not a bias".

The catch - at least for any New Zealand applicants - is that the role is based in the US (any location except Alaska or Hawaii).

"As we continue our mission to serve our communities, being essential to our readers means providing the content they crave and we have a Blank Space with Taylor's name," Gannett Media chief content officer Kristin Roberts told RNZ in a statement.

Gannett Media owns USA Today and a range of local media organisations in the US, including The Tennessean, based in Nashville where Swift began her musical career as a teenager.

