Football
Associated Press

Rubiales summoned by Spanish judge investigating World Cup kiss

6:36am
Former president of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, left, stands stands next to former Spain head coach Jorge Vilda.

Former president of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, left, stands stands next to former Spain head coach Jorge Vilda. (Source: Associated Press)

Luis Rubiales, the former president of Spain’s soccer federation, has been ordered to give testimony to a Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at the Women’s World Cup.

Judge Francisco de Jorge ordered Rubiales to answer his questions on Saturday at Spain’s National Court in Madrid, according to court documents seen by The Associated Press today.

Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on August 20 in Sydney, Australia. He said she had consented to the kiss, but Hermoso has denied that.

Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of alleged sexual assault and an act of coercion when, according to Hermoso, he pressured her to speak out in his defence immediately after the scandal erupted.

Rubiales announced on Monday that he was resigning from his post, from which he had already been provisionally suspended by FIFA.

De Jorge is carrying out the preliminary investigation into the accusations against Rubiales, and will then decide whether the case should go to trial.

According to a sexual consent law passed in Spain last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault. The new law eliminated the difference between “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault,” sanctioning any non-consensual sexual act.

