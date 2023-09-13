MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her Anti-Hero music video on a night full of surprises.

"This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me," Swift said in her acceptance speech.

The show was Swift's from nearly the beginning.

The night's first presenters were none other than NSYNC, who reunited to hand the best pop video award to Swift.

In coordinating suits, the '90s boyband shared the stage with Swift. Bass handed her a friendship bracelet, just as fans do at the superstar's shows.

The night's top nominee later returned to the stage to pick up the song of the year trophy for Anti-Hero and also the best direction award.

Swift took home nine of the 11 awards she was up for, including artist of the year in a category made up entirely of women nominees for the first time in VMA history.

Her Karma (Remix) collaborator, Ice Spice, won best new artist. "Oh my God, this is so cool," she said.

"I just want to thank my munchkins."

Host Nicki Minaj performed her latest single, Last Time I Saw You before jumping into a tease of a new song from her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.

As much as Swift dominated, the VMAs centred on music's global power.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish presented the award for Best Afrobeats in the category's inaugural year, given to Rema and Selena Gomez for their massive hit Calm Down.

Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed a bilingual medley of her biggest hits. (Source: Associated Press)

Colombian icon Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed a bilingual medley of her decades of hits — She Wolf, Te Felicito, and Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 — in a set introduced by her Hips Don’t Lie collaborator Wyclef Jean.

She also took home the award for best collaboration for TQG, her song with Karol G.

Diddy received the Global Icon Award from Mary J. Blige and his daughter Chance Combs.

He is the third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

The rapper also performed at the VMAs for the first time since 2005.

Lil Wayne opened the show with a performance of his new single Kat Food. Immediately afterward, Olivia Rodrigo brought her Vampire music video set to the stage, before launching into Get Him Back!

The live sets were many: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought Bongos to life with big choreography; Demi Lovato played a rock 'n' roll medley of her biggest hits: Heart Attack, Sorry Not Sorry, and Cool for the Summer.

Diddy won the Global Icon Award. (Source: Associated Press)

Later, Anitta would win the best Latin award for the second year in a row, delivering one of the more endearing acceptance speeches of the night — "I wanna thank myself," she laughed. "Because I work so hard!"

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana used his position as best R&B presenter to draw attention to earthquake relief, spotlighting a relief fund that he said he would personally donate to.

Near the end of the show, the MTV Video Music Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded finale performance.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five started with The Message, which led to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's The Show.

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and DMC of Run-DMC closed it out — an energetic celebration of a multigenerational culture.