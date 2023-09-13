Entertainment
Associated Press

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

24 mins ago
Taylor Swift is presented the award for best pop video for Anti-Hero by NSYNC.

Taylor Swift is presented the award for best pop video for Anti-Hero by NSYNC. (Source: Associated Press)

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for her Anti-Hero music video on a night full of surprises.

"This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me," Swift said in her acceptance speech.

The show was Swift's from nearly the beginning.

The night's first presenters were none other than NSYNC, who reunited to hand the best pop video award to Swift.

In coordinating suits, the '90s boyband shared the stage with Swift. Bass handed her a friendship bracelet, just as fans do at the superstar's shows.

The night's top nominee later returned to the stage to pick up the song of the year trophy for Anti-Hero and also the best direction award.

Swift took home nine of the 11 awards she was up for, including artist of the year in a category made up entirely of women nominees for the first time in VMA history.

Her Karma (Remix) collaborator, Ice Spice, won best new artist. "Oh my God, this is so cool," she said.

"I just want to thank my munchkins."

Host Nicki Minaj performed her latest single, Last Time I Saw You before jumping into a tease of a new song from her highly-anticipated Pink Friday 2 album.

As much as Swift dominated, the VMAs centred on music's global power.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish presented the award for Best Afrobeats in the category's inaugural year, given to Rema and Selena Gomez for their massive hit Calm Down.

Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed a bilingual medley of her biggest hits.

Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed a bilingual medley of her biggest hits. (Source: Associated Press)

Colombian icon Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award and performed a bilingual medley of her decades of hits — She Wolf, Te Felicito, and Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 — in a set introduced by her Hips Don’t Lie collaborator Wyclef Jean.

She also took home the award for best collaboration for TQG, her song with Karol G.

Diddy received the Global Icon Award from Mary J. Blige and his daughter Chance Combs.

He is the third recipient of the award, following the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022 and the Foo Fighters in 2021.

The rapper also performed at the VMAs for the first time since 2005.

Lil Wayne opened the show with a performance of his new single Kat Food. Immediately afterward, Olivia Rodrigo brought her Vampire music video set to the stage, before launching into Get Him Back!

The live sets were many: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion brought Bongos to life with big choreography; Demi Lovato played a rock 'n' roll medley of her biggest hits: Heart Attack, Sorry Not Sorry, and Cool for the Summer.

Diddy won the Global Icon Award.

Diddy won the Global Icon Award. (Source: Associated Press)

Later, Anitta would win the best Latin award for the second year in a row, delivering one of the more endearing acceptance speeches of the night — "I wanna thank myself," she laughed. "Because I work so hard!"

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana used his position as best R&B presenter to draw attention to earthquake relief, spotlighting a relief fund that he said he would personally donate to.

Near the end of the show, the MTV Video Music Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded finale performance.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five started with The Message, which led to Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick's The Show.

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J and DMC of Run-DMC closed it out — an energetic celebration of a multigenerational culture.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Sheeran played a yet-to-be released track for a couple at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

Tue, Sep 12

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

Tue, Sep 12

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Mon, Sep 11

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Mon, Sep 11

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

24 mins ago

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

34 mins ago

Election live: 1News Verian poll out as campaigning heats up

Election live: 1News Verian poll out as campaigning heats up

50 mins ago

Poll: More opposition than support for Nats' foreign buyers plan

2:59

Poll: More opposition than support for Nats' foreign buyers plan

54 mins ago

Poll: Winston Peters on hitting 5% threshold – 'We've already known that'

Poll: Winston Peters on hitting 5% threshold – 'We've already known that'

56 mins ago

BREAKING

1News poll: NZ First, Winston Peters heading back to Parliament

5:59

1News poll: NZ First, Winston Peters heading back to Parliament

5:39pm

Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at remote Siberian space centre

Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at remote Siberian space centre

More from Entertainment

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Taylor Swift dominated the awards, winning nine of the 11 awards that she was up for.

24 mins ago

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Tue, Sep 12

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Tue, Sep 12

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12