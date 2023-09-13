World
AAP

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

34 mins ago
A teenage boy is in hospital after a house was shot at in Endeavour Hills, Melbourne.

A teenage boy is in hospital after a house was shot at in Endeavour Hills, Melbourne. (Source: Nine)

A teenage boy has been hospitalised after he was shot while sleeping at his Melbourne home.

Police were called to Janmara Court at Endeavour Hills in Melbourne's southeast after the 17-year-old boy was shot in the early hours this morning.

Detectives say a number of shots were fired at the home from either the road or the footpath, injuring the boy.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition with suspected non-life threatening injuries, Victoria Police said.

Nobody else at the home was injured in the shooting.

Major crime scene unit detectives and officers are investigating the incident.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Escaped US murderer stole rifle, fled gunfire and remains at large

Escaped US murderer stole rifle, fled gunfire and remains at large

The man broke out of the Chester County jail on August 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.

9:34am

0:23

Aussie table tennis star bet on rigged Ukrainian matches

Aussie table tennis star bet on rigged Ukrainian matches

Adam Michael Green was on the cusp of selection for the Australian table tennis team at the 2012 London Olympics.

7:36pm

Onlookers shocked as orangutan launches possum from zoo enclosure

Onlookers shocked as orangutan launches possum from zoo enclosure

7:11pm

0:33

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

4:01pm

Watch: Army truck smashes through police road block in England

Watch: Army truck smashes through police road block in England

2:50pm

0:59

'Very poor' - Sydney air quality drops from bush burn-offs

'Very poor' - Sydney air quality drops from bush burn-offs

2:22pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

All Blacks front rowers 'working harder' to fix exposed scrum

All Blacks front rowers 'working harder' to fix exposed scrum

3 mins ago

Election live: Hipkins chats to med students in Dunedin, Luxon in Auckland

2:59

Election live: Hipkins chats to med students in Dunedin, Luxon in Auckland

17 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: ACT announce law and order policy for election

LIVE: ACT announce law and order policy for election

20 mins ago

'Biggest ever increase' to doctor training places, Labour pledges

'Biggest ever increase' to doctor training places, Labour pledges

34 mins ago

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

Melbourne teen shot while sleeping in bed

45 mins ago

Covid may have permanently damaged people's immunity

Covid may have permanently damaged people's immunity

More from Entertainment

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

The 48-year-old star was reportedly "unaware" of the incident.

8:47pm

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Sheeran played a yet-to-be released track for a couple at a Las Vegas wedding chapel.

5:03pm

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

1:40pm

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

Tue, Sep 12

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Tue, Sep 12