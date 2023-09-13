Politics

Kiri Allan pleads not guilty to refusing to accompany police after crash

52 mins ago

(Source: 1News)

Former Justice Minister Kiri Allan is pleading not guilty to a charge of refusing to accompany an enforcement officer after crashing her car in Wellington.

Allan was charged with careless driving and refusing to accompany a police officer in July after crashing a ministerial car in Wellington.

Allan's case was due to be called in the Wellington District Court tomorrow, but a registrar confirmed to Radio New Zealand that the case had been administratively adjourned.

It is the second time the case has been delayed.

The court has now confirmed she entered a not-guilty plea through her lawyer.

The case has been adjourned until early November.

New ZealandPoliticsCrime and Justice

