World
Bang Showbiz

Kate, Princess of Wales injures hand in trampoline accident

56 mins ago
Catherine, Princess of Wales had her fingers strapped together after a trampoline accident.

Catherine, Princess of Wales had her fingers strapped together after a trampoline accident. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Catherine, Princess of Wales has injured her hand in a trampoline accident.

The 41-year-old royal — who has children Princes George, 10, and Louis, five, and Princess Charlotte, eight, with husband Prince William — had two of her fingers strapped together as she paid a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey this week.

She explained she'd suffered a mishap at home.

According to Britain's HELLO! magazine, she said during the visit to the prison: "My own fault. I was jumping around on the trampoline.

"I did put [the strapping] on just to keep it safe."

Catherine was visiting the prison in her role as patron of The Forward Trust - which supports those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions - to look at ways of making the visitor experience more positive for families, in particular children.

She sat with her hands on her knees for a check by drug detection dog Penny and was impressed when shown the black Labrador has been trained to sit very still if she detects drugs, rather than barking.

She said: "Amazing. It's incredible, it's very calm and controlled. It's not intimidating."

The princess was told about the programmes offered to help the prisoners with their addictions and spoke to a group of men whose addictions started the journey that ended with them in prison.

She said afterwards: "I asked one of the guys, 'Would you have liked help [with your addiction] earlier?'

"And he said, 'Yes, but I didn't know I needed it'."

Catherine also visited The Clink, an on-site restaurant that is run by prisoners with The Clink Charity and is open to the public, with the inmates studying for qualifications in cooking, cleaning and food service as they work and offered mentoring when they are released.

She said: "Well done, it smells delicious."

Richard Stephenson, who has battled addiction and was helped by The Forward Trust more than 20 years ago, was there with his family.

He said after meeting the princess: "It's really important people from different genres take interest and ask questions.

"It's about believing people can change… I'm a professional now. It's really important to come from that and meet someone who may be a future queen."

Catherine previously revealed she plays on the trampoline with her children as part of her fitness regime.

Asked if she went to the gym, she said earlier this year: "It's running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at remote Siberian space centre

Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at remote Siberian space centre

The location of the meeting suggests that Kim is seeking Russian technical assistance in his efforts to develop military reconnaissance satellites.

5:39pm

Rhino at Austrian zoo kills zookeeper, seriously injures her husband

Rhino at Austrian zoo kills zookeeper, seriously injures her husband

The woman was assigned that day to put insect repellent on the rhino's body because they are very sensitive to insect bites.

8:48am

Switzerland-Spain flight leaves with 111 on board but no luggage

Switzerland-Spain flight leaves with 111 on board but no luggage

Tue, Sep 12

Watch: Army truck smashes through police road block in England

Watch: Army truck smashes through police road block in England

Tue, Sep 12

0:59

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

Tue, Sep 12

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

Tue, Sep 12

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

32 mins ago

Questions over Gore DC's decision to ditch review of leadership stoush

2:19

Questions over Gore DC's decision to ditch review of leadership stoush

56 mins ago

Kate, Princess of Wales injures hand in trampoline accident

Kate, Princess of Wales injures hand in trampoline accident

9:18pm

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

8:55pm

Two tickets share Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

Two tickets share Lotto First Division, Powerball rolls over

8:49pm

'Controlling' Tasmanian man jailed for trying to kill wife, sons

'Controlling' Tasmanian man jailed for trying to kill wife, sons

8:16pm

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

More from Entertainment

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

The outlet wants to "capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career".

9:18pm

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Liam Payne is said to have been on holiday with his girlfriend in Italy when he fell ill.

8:16pm

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

6:34pm

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Drew Barrymore Show bans audience members over strike support

Tue, Sep 12

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran crashes wedding with 'magical' performance

Tue, Sep 12