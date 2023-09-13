'Controlling' Tasmanian man jailed for trying to kill wife, sons

A controlling man who showed no remorse after trying to kill his estranged wife and their two sons with a box cutter has been jailed for 17 years.

The 48-year-old from Tasmania was earlier this year found guilty by a jury of three counts of attempted murder, one count of wounding and aggravated burglary.

On the couple's wedding anniversary in 2019 the man waited several hours outside his in-laws' house where he knew the trio were staying.

He crept inside through a slightly open kitchen window and cut the neck of one of his sons who was asleep on a bunk bed.

The man's wife woke to her children screaming and intervened.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told her "I'm going to kill you, you f****** b****" and stabbed her in the neck and hands.

In sentencing in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on Wednesday, Justice Tamara Jago praised the brave actions of the boys' mother and grandfather, who pulled the man away.

The grandfather, who has since passed away, was wounded, while the boy suffered a 6cm cut to his neck near the jugular vein.

If the vein had been severed, the boy would have died in a matter of minutes, Justice Jago said.

The man, who AAP has chosen not to name to protect the victims' identity, wanted to kill his sons and then himself to hurt his wife because of a distorted belief she had wronged him.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

Justice Jago said the man became controlling a few years into their marriage, accusing his wife of cheating, showing up at her work and demanding to know where she was.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with police, the man said his wife had been torturing him and continually blamed her for what occurred.

"(He has) shown no remorse... taken no responsibility for what happened," Justice Jago said.

She said the "wicked" crime was the worst possible breach of trust.

Both boys suffer ongoing nightmares and struggle to comprehend how someone supposed to protect them tried to kill them, she said.

She said the full impact may not manifest for many years.

Justice Jago accepted the man's personality disorder, in which he suffers a fragile sense of self and delusional jealousy, contributed to the crime.

But she said it only reduced his culpability to a slight degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man, whose sentence was backdated to 2019 when he was taken into custody, won't be eligible for parole for 11 years.