Nelson museum hires temporary security guard after staff abused

The security guard hired by the Nelson Provincial Museum after its staff were abused has been removed now that the safety issues appear to have been resolved.

Tasman Bays Heritage Trust chair Stephen Broad-Paul said the museum was having problems with public intoxication, verbal abuse of staff, and theft from the museum shop when it hired the guard on a temporary basis.

The Trust, which is the governance body for the museum, made the decision to contract a security guard on 17 August after advice from the organisation's chief executive.

"It was something we didn't decide lightly, but… as good employers, we have a duty to care for our people, so we had to do something," Broad-Paul said.

"We also have a lot of children coming through, school groups, and we just wanted to make sure there was some presence there to make sure they were safe as well."

After two weeks, the museum became aware that there was no longer a safety issue, though the guard remained for an additional week due to the nature of the museum's contract.

"It certainly did what we wanted it to do in terms of our people feeling quite safe and less vulnerable."

Broad-Paul added that safety issues were a rare occurrence and is confident, after discussions with local police, that it won't need to employ a guard again.

Despite being a council-controlled organisation, the museum funded the security guard from its already-allocated operating costs.

"Everybody is welcome. But anybody that is intoxicated or is behaving in such a way that it threatens other people, just like any other business, we have the right to enforce our entry," Broad-Paul said. "The museum is a public amenity."

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith described the incidents at the museum as "totally unacceptable".

In December, Smith hosted a meeting between city centre businesses which told police they were seeing increased levels of crime and wanted a greater police presence in the inner city.

"People urinating in the street, people openly abusing both staff and visitors, and I have spoken to a number of women retail workers who felt very fearful for their safety," he said.

"To solve this problem, we have to tackle it from both ends… We do need to have a mix of both compassionate support and finding alternatives for these people as well as firm enforcement on those sorts of areas."

This week, Nelson City Council will consider expanding the terms of reference of its Community Housing Acceleration Taskforce so it can do more work in tackling the issue of homelessness.

"Nelson needs to move quickly so that we don't allow the situation to deteriorate," Smith said. "These problems will never be completely solved but we need to be vigilant."

By Max Frethey, Local Democracy Reporter

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air