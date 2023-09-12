Kim Jong Un enters Russia in armoured train ahead of Putin meeting

North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia today for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin where they are expected to offer each other increased support in their escalating standoffs with the West.

Kim is expected to seek Russian economic aid and military technology in exchange for munitions to be used in Russia's war in Ukraine.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim boarded his personal train bound for Russia on Sunday, accompanied by members of the ruling party, government and military.

After decades of complicated, hot-and-cold relations, Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The bond has been driven by Putin's need for war supplies and Kim's efforts to boost his partnerships with traditional allies Moscow and Beijing as he tries to break out of diplomatic isolation.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea's military assessed the train crossed into Russia early today, Jeon Ha Gyu, spokesperson of South Korea's Defence Ministry, said without elaborating on how the military obtained the information.

Later today, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as confirming Kim had entered Russia, and reported that his train had crossed the Razdolnaya River, north of Vladivostok.

Officials identified in North Korean state media photos may hint at what Kim might seek from Putin and what he would be willing to give.

Kim is apparently accompanied by Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who joined the leader on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missiles, said South Korea's Unification Ministry.

North Korea may have tens of millions of artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts have said.

Also identified in photos were Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea's space science and technology committee, and Navy Admiral Kim Myong Sik, who is linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines.

Experts have said North Korea would struggle to acquire such capabilities without external help, although it's not clear if Russia would share such sensitive technologies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Jong Un may also seek badly needed energy and food supplies, analysts have said.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said Russia may discuss humanitarian aid with the North Korean delegation, according to Russian news agencies.

Kim's delegation also likely includes his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and his top two military officials, Korean People's Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.

Data from FlightRadar24.com, which tracks flights worldwide, showed an Air Koryo Antonov An-148 took off from Pyongyang today and flew for about an hour to reach Vladivostok.

North Korea's national airline has only just resumed flying internationally after being grounded during the Covid-19 pandemic. There had been speculation that North Korea could use a plane to fly in support staff.

Kim is making his first foreign trip since the pandemic, during which North Korea imposed tight border controls for more than three years.