Cricket
AAP

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

28 mins ago
Jimmy Neesham leaves the field.

Jimmy Neesham leaves the field. (Source: Photosport)

Having almost secured New Zealand a maiden one-day World Cup triumph in 2019, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is keen for "one last crack" at the elusive title in India next month.

Neesham was included in New Zealand's 15-man squad for the tournament on Monday and will reunite with many of the players left heartbroken after the 2019 final defeat to England.

New Zealand lost on boundary count in a classic at Lord's after the teams could not be split by a tie-breaking Super Over.

Neesham scored 13 runs in the Super Over but England claimed the win when Martin Guptill was run out on the last delivery when seeking the winning run.

Four years on, the result still gnaws at the New Zealand players.

"I think it's motivated all of us," Neesham told reporters on Monday.

"Trent (Boult) has talked about it as well, around a few of the guys back then talking about giving it one more crack in four years' time.

"It's come around pretty quickly, really, with all the events since 2019 in the world.

"We've got that generation from 30 to 35-years-old. We've all played a huge amount over the last 10-12 years and there's certainly huge motivation from the guys to give it one last, good crack."

Jimmy Neesham celebrates with teammates Ish Sodhi, and Dane Cleaver.

Jimmy Neesham celebrates with teammates Ish Sodhi, and Dane Cleaver. (Source: Getty)

Neesham and fast bowler Boult were both included in the World Cup squad despite opting out of their New Zealand contracts last year.

The pair have been overlooked for selection for much of the international schedule, with selectors favouring contracted players.

Boult returned to action on Sunday, though, with an encouraging three-wicket haul in the rain-hit, 79-run defeat to England in the second ODI in Southampton.

Neesham said there was no awkwardness from contracted team mates about he and Boult's place in the New Zealand set-up.

"No one gets judged on those kinds of decisions," he said.

"Myself and Trent have talked a lot about it over the last year or so around trying to stay fit and stay in the picture.

"There's no lack of familiarity with the group. As Trent said a couple of days ago in England, you slide back into the group as if nothing's changed."

CricketBlack CapsCricket World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Black Caps name squad for World Cup

Black Caps name squad for World Cup

Kane Williamson had already been selected, with 14 other players now confirmed as making the trip to India.

11:47am

England recovers from woeful start to beat Black Caps by 79 runs

England recovers from woeful start to beat Black Caps by 79 runs

From 8-3 after 4.2 overs, England rallied brilliantly to post 226-7 and then skittle New Zealand for 147.

Mon, Sep 11

Conway, Mitchell centuries lead Black Caps rampage against England

Conway, Mitchell centuries lead Black Caps rampage against England

Sat, Sep 9

Black Caps: Young's promotion spells World Cup demise for Allen

Black Caps: Young's promotion spells World Cup demise for Allen

Fri, Sep 8

Black Caps smash England in final T20 to draw series

Black Caps smash England in final T20 to draw series

Wed, Sep 6

Williamson: Next month 'key' to Cricket World Cup participation

Williamson: Next month 'key' to Cricket World Cup participation

Tue, Sep 5

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Dunedin deputy mayor resigns over working relationship with mayor

0:19

Dunedin deputy mayor resigns over working relationship with mayor

28 mins ago

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

Jimmy Neesham ready to give World Cup 'one last, good crack'

33 mins ago

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

2:31

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

56 mins ago

Cancer patients travelling for treatment due to doctor shortage

Cancer patients travelling for treatment due to doctor shortage

6:54am

All Blacks 'won’t be taking any risks' with injured Cane - Ryan

All Blacks 'won’t be taking any risks' with injured Cane - Ryan

6:42am

Crowds, heat and 'chaotic' metro journeys at RWC, say Kiwi fans

Crowds, heat and 'chaotic' metro journeys at RWC, say Kiwi fans

More from Entertainment

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

The mental health advocate was quickly wrapped in a blanket and surrounded by production crew on the set of the latest season of the show.

33 mins ago

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

The Saturday night premiere of the film at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall was delayed by about 20 minutes while authorities verified that the threat wasn't credible.

9:30pm

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

7:00pm

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

2:37pm

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Sun, Sep 10