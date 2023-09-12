World
Associated Press

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

9 mins ago
View of the Grand Canyon on the South Rim.

View of the Grand Canyon on the South Rim. (Source: Getty)

A 55-year-old Virginia man died in the Grand Canyon while trying to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim in a single day, a distance of 33.8km, authorities said today.

Grand Canyon National Park officials identified the hiker who died Sunday as Ranjith Varma of Manassas. The location where he passed away is toward the end of the South Rim to North Rim trek, which can take 12 to 15 hours to complete.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center reported receiving an emergency call of a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail, about one mile south of Cottonwood Campground. Varma became unresponsive, and bystanders and rangers both unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him, park officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if his death was heat related. An investigation was being conducted by the Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

The high temperature on Saturday was 30.5 degrees Celsius at Grand Canyon Airport, which is about a 20 minute drive from the South Rim.

Earlier this year, a 36-year-old Indiana woman died while trying to hike to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious on May 14 along the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

On July 3, a 57-year-old woman died while on an 13km hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say summertime temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 49 degrees Celsius.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

Mark Dickey, 40, experienced stomach bleeding 1,000m beneath the surface and needed 190 experts internationally to bring him back up.

34 mins ago

US murderer who escaped from prison gives searchers the slip

US murderer who escaped from prison gives searchers the slip

The hunt continues after authorities say Danelo Souza Cavalcante left the area, stole a van, and changed his appearance.

9:15pm

0:23

Dog found after 3 weeks missing at world's busiest airport

Dog found after 3 weeks missing at world's busiest airport

8:15pm

Premier plays down gang war fears after Melbourne cafe execution

Premier plays down gang war fears after Melbourne cafe execution

6:08pm

Mysterious golden biological specimen retrieved from sea floor

Mysterious golden biological specimen retrieved from sea floor

3:11pm

1:12

Pup given overdose-reversing drug after possible fentanyl ingest in US

Pup given overdose-reversing drug after possible fentanyl ingest in US

11:51am

0:15

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

3 mins ago

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

'Simply idiotic' man arrested for alleged laser strike on police helicopter

9 mins ago

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

Grand Canyon hiker dies after trying to walk 34km in a day

14 mins ago

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

Election live: Labour's poll crash, Govt to open books today

22 mins ago

Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

Tonga's Fekitoa looking forward to 'toughest game' against Ireland

34 mins ago

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

42 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

More from Entertainment

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

42 mins ago

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

The Kiwi filmmaker's new series on NZR+ follows his deep dive into French rugby, and allowed him to express his own love for the boys in black.

58 mins ago

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

7:00pm