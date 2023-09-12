Politics
1News

Election live: Willis on Govt finances - 'Dark times ahead'

46 mins ago

Labour has crashed well into the 20s in the latest political poll. It comes as the Treasury opens its books, revealing the state of the Government's finances. Follow 1News' updates for the latest on the election campaign.

New ZealandYour Vote 2023Politics

SHARE ME

More Stories

The Prefu fallout: 'Better than expected' or a 'destructive legacy'

The Prefu fallout: 'Better than expected' or a 'destructive legacy'

National leader Christopher Luxon says Grant Robertson will go down as one of the worst finance ministers New Zealand's had.

20 mins ago

Unruly tenants don't deserve privilege of state house - Chris Bishop

Unruly tenants don't deserve privilege of state house - Chris Bishop

The National Party has been under pressure to explain what would happen to evicted anti-social Kāinga Ora tenants.

3:29pm

Full video: Luxon responds to opening of Government’s books

Full video: Luxon responds to opening of Government’s books

2:26pm

Full video: Chris Hipkins responds to opening of Government’s books

Full video: Chris Hipkins responds to opening of Government’s books

2:20pm

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

1:18pm

Prefu: Government books opened ahead of election

Prefu: Government books opened ahead of election

1:05pm

1:18

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

20 mins ago

The Prefu fallout: 'Better than expected' or a 'destructive legacy'

The Prefu fallout: 'Better than expected' or a 'destructive legacy'

25 mins ago

Police rescue dog with head stuck in kennel roof

Police rescue dog with head stuck in kennel roof

43 mins ago

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

46 mins ago

Election live: Willis on Govt finances - 'Dark times ahead'

1:18

Election live: Willis on Govt finances - 'Dark times ahead'

54 mins ago

70 crocodiles escape farm during south China storms

70 crocodiles escape farm during south China storms

3:29pm

Unruly tenants don't deserve privilege of state house - Chris Bishop

Unruly tenants don't deserve privilege of state house - Chris Bishop

More from Entertainment

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

1:40pm

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm