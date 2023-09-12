Politics
Election live: Luxon on Govt finances - 'NZers deserve better'

11:02am

Labour has crashed well into the 20s in the latest political poll. It comes as the Treasury opens its books, revealing the state of the Government's finances. Follow 1News' updates for the latest on the election campaign.

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

The Finance Minister said the books show a "cause for optimism".

49 mins ago

Prefu: Government books opened ahead of election

Interest rates are not likely to start easing until late next year, and unemployment is forecast to rise.

1:05pm

Winston Peters unconcerned he might stir up anti-Māori feeling

12:32pm

Swarbrick's bid to hold her seat, and her two challengers

11:55am

No action taken over Labour MP's flyer - ASA

10:23am

Hipkins vows to 'go for it' as Labour hits rock bottom in polls

8:37am

3 mins ago

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

15 mins ago

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

27 mins ago

Cher to release her first Christmas album

36 mins ago

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

47 mins ago

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

49 mins ago

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

