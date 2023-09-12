Election live: Labour announcement on doctors expected tomorrow

Labour has crashed well into the 20s in the latest political poll. It comes as the Treasury opens its books, revealing the state of the Government's finances. Follow 1News' updates for the latest on the election campaign.
More Stories
More Stories
Labour has crashed well into the 20s in the latest political poll. It comes as the Treasury opens its books, revealing the state of the Government's finances. Follow 1News' updates for the latest on the election campaign.
More Stories
More Stories
Popular
Latest
Popular
Latest
SHARE ME