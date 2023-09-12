Politics
1News

Election live: Labour announcement on doctors expected tomorrow

3:58pm

Labour has crashed well into the 20s in the latest political poll. It comes as the Treasury opens its books, revealing the state of the Government's finances. Follow 1News' updates for the latest on the election campaign.

New ZealandYour Vote 2023Politics

The Prefu fallout: 'Better than expected' or a 'destructive legacy'

National leader Christopher Luxon says Grant Robertson will go down as one of the worst finance ministers New Zealand's had.

33 mins ago

Unruly tenants don't deserve privilege of state house - Chris Bishop

The National Party has been under pressure to explain what would happen to evicted anti-social Kāinga Ora tenants.

3:29pm

Full video: Luxon responds to opening of Government’s books

2:26pm

Full video: Chris Hipkins responds to opening of Government’s books

2:20pm

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

1:18pm

Prefu: Government books opened ahead of election

1:05pm

8 mins ago

Onlookers shocked as orangutan launches possum from zoo enclosure

20 mins ago

Gang link as shots fired in alleged Whangārei cannabis robbery

33 mins ago

The Prefu fallout: 'Better than expected' or a 'destructive legacy'

42 mins ago

Marokopa saga: Taupō man '100% sure' he saw Tom Phillips and kids

43 mins ago

Gore District Council drops independent inquiry over leadership stoush

5:20pm

Man charged with murder of Te Atatū woman

