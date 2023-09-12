World
Associated Press

70 crocodiles escape farm during south China storms

54 mins ago
Crocodile emerging from water.

Crocodile emerging from water. (Source: istock.com)

Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm.

Nearby residents were advised to stay at home after more than 70 crocodiles reportedly escaped in Maoming, a city near the coast in western Guangdong province, according to Chinese media reports.

An emergency official was quoted as saying that 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles had escaped. Some have been captured, but the operation was difficult because of the depth of a lake they are in, the media reports said.

No injuries have been reported.

Further west, seven people died and three are missing after multiple landslides in the city of Yulin in the Guangxi region, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday triggered the landslides.

The rains last week caused flash floods in Hong Kong, killing two people.

WorldAsiaAnimalsWeather News

SHARE ME

More Stories

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

Mark Dickey, 40, experienced stomach bleeding 1,000m beneath the surface and needed 190 experts internationally to bring him back up.

10:42am

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

After a complicated, hot-and-cold relationship for decades, Russia and North Korea have been drawing closer to each other.

9:51pm

Dog found after 3 weeks missing at world's busiest airport

Dog found after 3 weeks missing at world's busiest airport

8:15pm

Pup given overdose-reversing drug after possible fentanyl ingest in US

Pup given overdose-reversing drug after possible fentanyl ingest in US

Mon, Sep 11

0:15

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

Mon, Sep 11

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

Sun, Sep 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

20 mins ago

The Prefu fallout: 'Better than expected' or a 'destructive legacy'

The Prefu fallout: 'Better than expected' or a 'destructive legacy'

25 mins ago

Police rescue dog with head stuck in kennel roof

Police rescue dog with head stuck in kennel roof

43 mins ago

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

You think Auckland drivers are bad? Wait till you drive in Sydney

46 mins ago

Election live: Willis on Govt finances - 'Dark times ahead'

1:18

Election live: Willis on Govt finances - 'Dark times ahead'

54 mins ago

70 crocodiles escape farm during south China storms

70 crocodiles escape farm during south China storms

3:29pm

Unruly tenants don't deserve privilege of state house - Chris Bishop

Unruly tenants don't deserve privilege of state house - Chris Bishop

More from Entertainment

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

1:40pm

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm