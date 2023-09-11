League
AAP

Warriors 'back to drawing board' but optimistic ahead of home semi

5 mins ago
Charnze Nicoll Klokstad.

Charnze Nicoll Klokstad. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad said his side still believe they can reach the grand final even if their premiership tilt has taken a hit following their heavy loss to Penrith.

The Warriors returned home from Sydney's west over the weekend after being on the wrong end of a 32-6 defeat to the Panthers on Sunday in which they lacked coherence without star halfback Shaun Johnson.

Their feelgood 2023 campaign risks an unhappy ending if they can't beat Newcastle in Saturday's semi-final in Auckland.

The Broncos in Brisbane await the winner.

With or without Johnson, who is confident of returning from a calf injury, Nicoll-Klokstad said his team couldn't panic, insisting they could overcome each obstacle to reach the decider.

"We have just got to draw confidence from what we've been doing this whole year," Nicoll-Klokstad told AAP.

"It's back to the drawing board and we'll go back to it back at home this week.

"The grand final is the goal for us and that's where we want to be.

"Obviously Shaun is a big part of our team. We had moments, that's what finals games come down to, but we didn't capitalise on ours."

Johnson's calf is set to be a matter of national interest in New Zealand as the Warriors prepare in Auckland for their first home final since 2008.

Newcastle have their own injury concerns around Jackson Hastings after they edged past Canberra in Sunday's helter skelter elimination final.

Hastings suffered a recurrence of an ankle issue he has battled through the back end of the season and rated himself an outside chance to take the field in Auckland.

Prop Addin Fonua-Blake hailed Penrith's ability to suffocate the Warriors and said he hoped his side could take that harsh lesson into their meeting with the Knights.

"They put us under pressure and next week we're going to have to do that," Fonua-Blake said.

"We're going to have to put that team (the Knights) under pressure, because that's finals footy.

"Having 20,000 (Warriors) fans will help.

"You see the support that we're getting worldwide and it's inspiring.

"I feel we owe the fans a lot, they are half the reason why we can carry on forward with this momentum."

General public tickets to the must-win Mt Smart clash go on sale through Ticketmaster at midday tomorrow.

LeagueAucklandWarriors

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cleary cherishes 'fond' Warriors memories but ready for war

Cleary cherishes 'fond' Warriors memories but ready for war

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was the Warriors' fullback in their first grand-final appearance in 2002 and their coach when they last made the decider in 2011.

Fri, Sep 8

0:30

Johnson defiant over injury blows: 'Team has never been about one person'

Johnson defiant over injury blows: 'Team has never been about one person'

Johnson was yesterday ruled out of the Warriors’ first NRL finals game since 2018, with Luke Metcalf also missing from the side that will take on the Panthers.

Fri, Sep 8

1:59

Warriors confirm Shaun Johnson ruled out of Panthers clash

Warriors confirm Shaun Johnson ruled out of Panthers clash

Thu, Sep 7

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Panthers not buying reports of Shaun Johnson injury

Thu, Sep 7

Rugby league 'on a high' in NZ thanks to Warriors - Ali Lauiti'iti

Rugby league 'on a high' in NZ thanks to Warriors - Ali Lauiti'iti

Thu, Sep 7

Warriors say pressure on Panthers ahead of return to NRL finals

Warriors say pressure on Panthers ahead of return to NRL finals

Wed, Sep 6

2:03

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Warriors 'back to drawing board' but optimistic ahead of home semi

Warriors 'back to drawing board' but optimistic ahead of home semi

34 mins ago

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

47 mins ago

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

Election live: Latest developments from the campaign trail

2:07pm

13-year-old boy missing for over a month in Tauranga

13-year-old boy missing for over a month in Tauranga

2:02pm

Woman with allergy died after being given penicillin

Woman with allergy died after being given penicillin

1:47pm

Climber 'lucky to be alive' after 600m fall down Mount Taranaki

Climber 'lucky to be alive' after 600m fall down Mount Taranaki

More from Entertainment

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

Concertgoers were sent an email today advising them of the change.

34 mins ago

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Sun, Sep 10

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9