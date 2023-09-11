World
Associated Press

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

45 mins ago
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, toasts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, Russia in 2019.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, toasts with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok, Russia in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

A North Korean train presumably carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has departed for Russia for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean media said today.

Citing unidentified South Korean government sources, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the train likely left the North Korean capital of Pyongyang yesterday and that a Kim-Putin meeting is possible early this week.

The Yonhap news agency and some other media published similar reports.

Japan's Kyodo news agency cited Russian officials as saying that Kim was possibly heading for Russia in his personal train.

South Korea's Presidential Office and National Intelligence Service didn't immediately confirm those details.

US officials released intelligence last week that North Korea and Russia were arranging a meeting between their leaders that would take place within this month as they expand their cooperation in the face of deepening confrontations with the United States.

According to US officials, Putin could focus on securing more supplies of North Korean artillery and other ammunition to refill draining reserves and put further pressure on the West to pursue negotiations amid concerns about a protracted conflict in Ukraine.

In exchange, Kim could seek badly needed energy and food aid and advanced weapons technologies, including those related to intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines and military reconnaissance satellites, analysts have said.

There are concerns that potential Russian technology transfers would increase the threat posed by Kim's growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles that are designed to target the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center right, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia. (Source: Associated Press)

After a complicated, hot-and-cold relationship for decades, Russia and North Korea have been drawing closer to each other since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The bond has been driven by Putin's need for war help and Kim's efforts to boost the visibility of his partnerships with traditional allies Moscow and Beijing as he tries to break out of diplomatic isolation and have North Korea be part of a united front against Washington.

The United States has been accusing North Korea since last year of providing Russia with arms, including artillery shells sold to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials denied such claims.

But speculation about the countries' military cooperation grew after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to North Korea in July, when Kim invited him to an arms exhibition and a massive military parade in the capital where he showcased ICBMs designed to target the US mainland.

Following Shoigu's visit, Kim toured North Korea's weapons factories, including a facility producing artillery systems where he urged workers to speed up the development and large-scale production of new kinds of ammunition.

Experts have said Kim's visits to the factories likely had a dual goal of encouraging the modernisation of North Korean weaponry and examining artillery and other supplies that could possibly be exported to Russia.

Some analysts have said a potential meeting between Kim and Putin would be more about symbolic gains than substantial military cooperation.

Russia — which has always closely guarded its most important weapons technologies, even from key allies such as China — could be unwilling to make major technology transfers with North Korea for what is likely to be limited war supplies transported over a small rail link between the countries, they said.

WorldAsiaRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3

Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3

The pilot and passenger, ages 67 and 37, both died, while three people in a car near the impact site suffered serious burns and were hospitalised, police said in a statement.

12:18pm

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

The corridor would include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Israel and the European Union.

Sun, Sep 10

Rescue begins of sick researcher stuck 1000m inside Turkish cave

Rescue begins of sick researcher stuck 1000m inside Turkish cave

Sun, Sep 10

Escaped UK terror suspect caught while riding a bike

Escaped UK terror suspect caught while riding a bike

Sun, Sep 10

Cuban citizens allegedly recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Cuban citizens allegedly recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Sat, Sep 9

$42k reward offered after terrorism suspect escapes London prison

$42k reward offered after terrorism suspect escapes London prison

Sat, Sep 9

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

45 mins ago

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

9:30pm

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:15pm

US murderer who escaped from prison gives searchers the slip

0:23

US murderer who escaped from prison gives searchers the slip

9:00pm

Summer heat raises questions about power grid in parts of US

Summer heat raises questions about power grid in parts of US

8:24pm

Fair Go: Couple stunned to find sunnies shouldn't be used for driving

4:33

Fair Go: Couple stunned to find sunnies shouldn't be used for driving

8:15pm

Dog found after 3 weeks missing at world's busiest airport

Dog found after 3 weeks missing at world's busiest airport

More from Entertainment

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

The Saturday night premiere of the film at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall was delayed by about 20 minutes while authorities verified that the threat wasn't credible.

9:30pm

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Chris Evans reportedly marries Alba Bapista in 'at-home' wedding

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were said to be in attendance at the star's wedding.

7:00pm

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

The Weeknd reschedules Auckland show

2:37pm

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Sun, Sep 10

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Sun, Sep 10